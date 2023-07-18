advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > How to add Barbiecore to your wardrobe

How to add Barbiecore to your wardrobe

A guide to help you add a bit of luxury with a lot of pink to your clothes and accessories

Vivienne Westwood 'Amber' Clutch available on her website for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45,325
By Riddhi Kuthiala
LAST PUBLISHED 18.07.2023  |  11:15 AM IST

Designed to a retro-inspired silhouette, the Vivienne Westwood Amber clutch in metallic pink leather features a magnetic fastening and a polished line orb on the front flap. 

Ansley Sequin Miniskirt by Retrofête

Available on www.nordstrom.com for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,253
Sparkling sequins make this Retrofête miniskirt a standout choice for your next night-out with friends.

Handwoven Fuchsia Pink Silk Sari by Ekaya Banaras 

Available on www.ekaya.in for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14,975
Flaunt your all-pink look at the next wedding function with this Ekaya Banaras lightweight fuschia sari.

Leather Platform Wedge Mules by Versace

 

 

Available on www.saksoff5th.com for﻿ <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>53,908
This Versace Medusa platform wedge mules look much more fun and comfortable compared to the hot-selling high heels.

Lady Vanguard Diamond Watch with Alligator Strap by Franck Muller 

 

Available on www.neimanmarcus.com for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29,67,755
This diamond-studded Lady Vanguard Diamond Watch is a fun sports timepiece with unique applique hour markers.

Rectangular Glasses- 51 MM by Balenciaga 

 

 

Available on www.nordstrom.com for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46,186
These Balenciaga sunglasses are the ideal accessory to elevate any basic look.

