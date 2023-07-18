How to add Barbiecore to your wardrobe A guide to help you add a bit of luxury with a lot of pink to your clothes and accessories /fashion/shop/barbiecore-pink-barbie-fashion-trends-gen-z-111689580982759.html 111689580982759 story

Vivienne Westwood 'Amber' Clutch available on her website for ₹ 45,325

Designed to a retro-inspired silhouette, the Vivienne Westwood Amber clutch in metallic pink leather features a magnetic fastening and a polished line orb on the front flap.

Ansley Sequin Miniskirt by Retrofête

Available on www.nordstrom.com for ₹ 50,253

Sparkling sequins make this Retrofête miniskirt a standout choice for your next night-out with friends.

Handwoven Fuchsia Pink Silk Sari by Ekaya Banaras

Available on www.ekaya.in for ₹ 14,975

Flaunt your all-pink look at the next wedding function with this Ekaya Banaras lightweight fuschia sari.

Leather Platform Wedge Mules by Versace

Available on www.saksoff5th.com for﻿ ₹ 53,908

This Versace Medusa platform wedge mules look much more fun and comfortable compared to the hot-selling high heels.

Lady Vanguard Diamond Watch with Alligator Strap by Franck Muller

Available on www.neimanmarcus.com for ₹ 29,67,755

This diamond-studded Lady Vanguard Diamond Watch is a fun sports timepiece with unique applique hour markers.

Rectangular Glasses- 51 MM by Balenciaga

Available on www.nordstrom.com for ₹ 46,186

These Balenciaga sunglasses are the ideal accessory to elevate any basic look.