Bamboo goes stylish this World Bamboo Day
Bamboo goes stylish this World Bamboo Day

The perennial grass, one of the most sustainable materials on the planet, has been used in a variety of ways by designers 

A set of handmade bamboo baskets dyed in natural dyes from Okhai.org made by artisans in East Midnapore, West Bengal. <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>799 per piece. 
A set of handmade bamboo baskets dyed in natural dyes from Okhai.org made by artisans in East Midnapore, West Bengal. 799 per piece.

By Team Lounge

LAST UPDATED 18.09.2021  |  09:00 AM IST

Did you know that India has the highest area (13.96 million hectares) under bamboo cultivation and is the second richest country after China in terms of bamboo diversity with 136 species? The annual production of bamboo in India is 14.6 million tonnes and the bamboo-rattan industry in the country was worth 28,005 crores in 2017. “Bamboo is green gold,” says Neelam Chhibber, co-founder and managing trustee at the Industree Foundation, which, along with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) runs a POWER (Producer Owned Women Enterprises) project that impacts 6800 women across three natural fibre value chains, including bamboo. 

World Bamboo Day was officially established on September 18 at the World Bamboo Congress held in Bangkok in 2009. The aim was to use this day to raise awareness of the benefits of bamboo and to promote its use in everyday products. 

Here's our list of products that make wonderful use of this wonder grass to craft objects of splendour and beauty:

Salmon Gathered Dress

Cotton and bamboo fibre dress
Cotton and bamboo fibre dress

A-line dress by Rias Jaipur with inseam pockets and tie-up belt in hand-spun, indigenous cotton and natural bamboo yarn. 

Available on Nete.in; 8,500

Mianzi Hive Modular Wardrobe

An iron and bamboo modular wardrobe 
An iron and bamboo modular wardrobe 

A storage console that allows for flexibility by adding more structural cubes and re-arranging the bamboo baskets, woven by artisans in rural Madhya Pradesh. 

Available on Cicaindia.in; 58,350

Bamboo Jewellery Box

Bamboo jewellery box
Bamboo jewellery box

Woven with bamboo sticks and cotton threads, this vibrant multi-purpose box can be used to store jewellery, make-up and knick-knacks. 

Available on Jaypore.com; 699

Nicobar Bamboo Bangle

Brass and bamboo bangle
Brass and bamboo bangle

Brass and bamboo come together to create this versatile bracelet inspired by the Konkan coast. 

Available on Nicobar.com; 950

Memphis Black Floor Lamp

Bamboo floor lamp
Bamboo floor lamp

Woven cane floor lamp on a contrasting black frame accentuating the rounded forms that are making a comeback in decor. 

Available on OrangeTree.in; 9,199

Gold Bamboo Planter

Woven bamboo planter
Woven bamboo planter

Textured bamboo planter with a golden finish, handwoven and hand-painted by artisans. 

Available on QuiltAvenue.com; 3,800

  18.09.2021 | 09:00 AM IST
    18.09.2021 | 09:00 AM IST

