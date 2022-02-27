advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register

Home > Fashion> Shop > Are you ready to rewind with Y2K fashion?

Are you ready to rewind with Y2K fashion?

Turn-of-the-century fashion staples are back in a big way. Lounge picks the top trends 

Ribbed ‘baby tees’, such as the ones worn by Lily James in the new series Pam & Tommy, were a staple of Y2K fashion
Ribbed ‘baby tees’, such as the ones worn by Lily James in the new series Pam & Tommy, were a staple of Y2K fashion (IMDb)
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 27.02.2022  |  10:18 AM IST

Listen to this article

Fashion from the late 90s and early 2000s – think pastel-coloured “baby tees”, velour tracksuits, baguette bags and lots of bling – is back for a second round, thanks to the strong appeal it holds for Gen Z. Lounge picks micro-trends from the Y2K stylesheet that you can work into your everyday look.     

Velour Hoodie From Skims

Vava velour
Vava velour

Yes, velour tracks and jackets, a staple of Y2K style, are back. This hoodie in sienna with a slightly cropped, cinched waist will keep you snug and smart. 

Available on Skims.com; 6,400

Heritage Mashup Black/Army Trucker Cap From Billabong

Truck stop
Truck stop

These mesh-backed caps were all the rage in Y2K and are back in celebrity closets today, with Paris Hilton and Bella Hadid sporting them recently. 

Available on Hatstore.co.in; 2,300

Turmeric Draped Skirt By Ahluwalia

Mini me 
Mini me 

Think of Y2K fashion and you can’t escape the mini skirt. This draped number from UK-based, Indian-origin Priya Ahluwalia will do the trick. Available on Ahluwalia.world; £420 (around 42,840)

Jason Wu Pointelle-Knit Cardigan

Prime rib 
Prime rib 

Ribbed cardigans, anyone? Fish out that old favourite or splurge on this Jason Wu piece with a relaxed silhouette, dropped shoulders and fitted, ribbed trims. 

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $676.70 (around 50,700)

Mint Green Reversible Bandana Top

Scarf it 
Scarf it 

Destiny’s Child and Beyoncé made itsy-bitsy scarf/bandana tops famous. Be part of their revival with this tropical print item from Label Sugar. Available on Ogaanmarket.com; 3,500

Armani Exchange J04 Wide -Leg Jeans

Wide wide world
Wide wide world

Think Y2K fashion, think bootleg jeans. Rock this stylish pair that features an above-the-ankle length that modernises the garment. 

Available on Armaniexchange.com; $50

 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    27.02.2022 | 10:18 AM IST

Next Story