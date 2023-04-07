All that glitters is brocade

At the recent Dior show and the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, brocade was everywhere. Lounge picks some edgy examples from Indian and international fashion:
Golden Wings Brocade Minidress
This Valentino dress, which brings together metallic threading and an abstract pattern print, will be a head-turner at any party.
Available on Farfetch.com; $4,382 (around ₹3.6 lakh)
Dual Tone Cactus Minimalistic Threadwork Panelled Sherwani
This traditional ensemble by Kunal Rawal and Ekaya Banaras uses the cactus thread pattern.
Available on kunalrawalofficial.com; ₹2.29 lakh
Vans Era Low-top Sneakers ‘Brocade’
Combining a brocade pattern and panelled design, this pair of sneakers gives the clash of prints a sporty twist.
Available on Farfetch.com; $146
Mustard Handwoven Brocade Sari
Silk zari brocade base sari with a handwoven crisscross pattern in gold and mustard from Akaaro by Gaurav Gupta.
Available on Perniasopupshop.com; ₹44,000
Handwoven Phool Chadar Brocade Case Bag
Add a pop of colour to any outfit with a bright, shiny bag, like this Tarun Tahiliani hand-embroidered bag.
Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹14,900