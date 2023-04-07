All that glitters is brocade At the recent Dior show and the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, brocade was everywhere. Lounge picks some edgy examples from Indian and international fashion /fashion/shop/all-that-glitters-is-brocade-111680849171098.html 111680849171098 story

White Golfer Brocade Set: Rendered in the Kangra miniature style, the playful Royal Within Golfer Print from Suket Dhir comes to life elegantly in this white silk brocade trouser set. Available on Suketdhir.com; around ₹ ‌1 lakh for the set

At the recent Dior show and the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, brocade was everywhere. Lounge picks some edgy examples from Indian and international fashion:

Golden Wings Brocade Minidress

Feather touch

This Valentino dress, which brings together metallic threading and an abstract pattern print, will be a head-turner at any party.

Available on Farfetch.com; $‌4,382 (around ₹3.6 lakh)

Dual Tone Cactus Minimalistic Threadwork Panelled Sherwani

Classic cut

This traditional ensemble by Kunal Rawal and Ekaya Banaras uses the cactus thread pattern.

Available on kunalrawalofficial.com; ₹‌2.29 lakh

Vans Era Low-top Sneakers ‘Brocade’

Make it sporty

Combining a brocade pattern and panelled design, this pair of sneakers gives the clash of prints a sporty twist.

Available on Farfetch.com; $146

Mustard Handwoven Brocade Sari

Pass the mustard

Silk zari brocade base sari with a handwoven crisscross pattern in gold and mustard from Akaaro by Gaurav Gupta.

Available on Perniasopupshop.com; ₹44,000

Handwoven Phool Chadar Brocade Case Bag

Pretty pink

Add a pop of colour to any outfit with a bright, shiny bag, like this Tarun Tahiliani hand-embroidered bag.

Available on Ensembleindia.com; ₹‌14,900