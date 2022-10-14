advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Ahead of T20 season, take your cricket gear for a stylish spin

Ahead of T20 season, take your cricket gear for a stylish spin

Who says cricket fashion has to be boring and monochrome? Check out our covet list this week to stay on the crease with a stylish edge

Men Cream Cashmere Cricket Sweater: Ralph Lauren Purple Label’s version of the traditional cricket sweater is crafted from luxuriously soft cashmere. Available on Thecollective.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,30,500
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 14.10.2022  |  02:39 PM IST

Listen to this article

Who says cricket fashion has to be boring and monochrome? Check out our covet list this week to stay on the crease with a stylish edge.

The Outfield

Watch out
Bangalore Watch Company’s The Outfield watch is their tribute to the cricket ground and comes in a matte-green dial, while the 12 Hour marker is shaped like the wicket.

Available on Bangalorewatchco.in; 72,490

Cora Panama Hat

Hat trick
What’s a game of cricket without a Panama hat? Try this rustic straw hat accented with contrast stitching from Rag & Bone.

Available on Shopbop.com; $295 (around 24,190)

Cricket Cufflinks

Off the cuff
These cufflinks, crafted from sterling silver, are the perfect gift for a cricket-crazy person in your life.

Available on Inkerman.co.uk; £160 (around 14,720)

New Balance Full Spike Cricket Shoes

Spike free
With a Rev-lite midsole, 30% lighter than foam, and a skeletally engineered upper, this is one of the best cricket shoes out there.

Available on Amazon.in; 9,999

Elevar Gully Scoop Bat

What's the scoop
Elevar’s dual-shaped handle makes this ergonomic bat a better hitter, while the scooped design helps you play power shots with ease and control during casual matches.

Available on In.Elevarsports.com; 1,890

Intrecciato Leather Holdall

On the green
Bottega Veneta’s bright green holdall comes with a detachable shoulder strap and polished silver hardware. 

Available on Matchesfashion.com; 2,51,766

Also read: Shopping for Diwali? Designers lay out the luxe

 

