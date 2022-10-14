Ahead of T20 season, take your cricket gear for a stylish spin

Who says cricket fashion has to be boring and monochrome? Check out our covet list this week to stay on the crease with a stylish edge.
The Outfield
Bangalore Watch Company’s The Outfield watch is their tribute to the cricket ground and comes in a matte-green dial, while the 12 Hour marker is shaped like the wicket.
Available on Bangalorewatchco.in; ₹72,490
Cora Panama Hat
What’s a game of cricket without a Panama hat? Try this rustic straw hat accented with contrast stitching from Rag & Bone.
Available on Shopbop.com; $295 (around ₹24,190)
Cricket Cufflinks
These cufflinks, crafted from sterling silver, are the perfect gift for a cricket-crazy person in your life.
Available on Inkerman.co.uk; £160 (around ₹14,720)
New Balance Full Spike Cricket Shoes
With a Rev-lite midsole, 30% lighter than foam, and a skeletally engineered upper, this is one of the best cricket shoes out there.
Available on Amazon.in; ₹9,999
Elevar Gully Scoop Bat
Elevar’s dual-shaped handle makes this ergonomic bat a better hitter, while the scooped design helps you play power shots with ease and control during casual matches.
Available on In.Elevarsports.com; ₹1,890
Intrecciato Leather Holdall
Bottega Veneta’s bright green holdall comes with a detachable shoulder strap and polished silver hardware.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; ₹2,51,766
Also read: Shopping for Diwali? Designers lay out the luxe