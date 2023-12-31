Accessories to complement your New Year’s Eve outfits From shiny headpieces to statement-making belts and ties, a list of fun and unique items to elevate your party look /fashion/shop/accessories-new-year-party-season-style-trends-shopping-111704014105508.html 111704014105508 story

The H&M rhinestone-chain headpiece. Available in stores and online, ₹ 4,999

Gucci Tulle gloves with GG motif. Available in stores and online; around $545 Also read: New year gift ideas for someone who has everything Dolce & Gabbana floral-appliqué silk-blend tie. Available in stores and online; around $650 Versace Black Safety Pin Buckle Belt. Available on Farfetch.com; over $700 Also read: Style cues for Pantone's 2024 colour of the year Bimba y Lola charm-detail chain-link necklace. Available on Farfetch.com; $273 Balenciaga crystal-embellished ear cuffs. Available online; $1,090 FIRST PUBLISHED

