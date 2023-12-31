advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > Accessories to complement your New Year’s Eve outfits

Accessories to complement your New Year’s Eve outfits

From shiny headpieces to statement-making belts and ties, a list of fun and unique items to elevate your party look

The H&M rhinestone-chain headpiece. Available in stores and online, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,999
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 31.12.2023  |  05:00 PM IST
Gucci Tulle gloves with GG motif. Available in stores and online; around $545
Dolce & Gabbana floral-appliqué silk-blend tie. Available in stores and online; around $650
Versace Black Safety Pin Buckle Belt. Available on Farfetch.com; over $700
Bimba y Lola charm-detail chain-link necklace. Available on Farfetch.com; $273
Balenciaga crystal-embellished ear cuffs. Available online; $1,090
