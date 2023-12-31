Accessories to complement your New Year’s Eve outfits
From shiny headpieces to statement-making belts and ties, a list of fun and unique items to elevate your party look
The H&M rhinestone-chain headpiece. Available in stores and online, ₹4,999
Gucci Tulle gloves with GG motif. Available in stores and online; around $545
Dolce & Gabbana floral-appliqué silk-blend tie. Available in stores and online; around $650
Versace Black Safety Pin Buckle Belt. Available on Farfetch.com; over $700
Bimba y Lola charm-detail chain-link necklace. Available on Farfetch.com; $273
Balenciaga crystal-embellished ear cuffs. Available online; $1,090