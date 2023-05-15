advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > A sustainable luxury gifting guide for Mother's Day

A sustainable luxury gifting guide for Mother’s Day

From bags to dresses, a list to help you zero in on a perfect gift for her

Wicker Story Chair
Wicker Story Chair
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 15.05.2023  |  10:57 AM IST

A collaboration between design houses Kam Ce Kam and The Wicker Story, a sculptural, functional chair that could double up as an art piece. Available on Kamcekam.com; around 3 lakh

Indian Garden Gold Silk Gown
Indian Garden Gold Silk Gown

From New York-based designer Roopa Pemmaraju, a floor-length gown that draws inspiration from vivid flora crafted by Indian artisans, making it a slow-fashion classic. Available on Rpnewyork.co; around 1.4 lakh

 

Ruched Long Dress
Ruched Long Dress

Antique rose cotton-blend dress from Caravana, a Mexican slow- fashion brand that champions local craftsmanship and uses a home-made dye manufactured in Mexico. Available on Farfetch.com; around 50,000

Amelia Angular Earrings
Amelia Angular Earrings

All products at Aulerth, a mindful jewellery marketplace, can be “looped” or rented. Here, 22-carat gold-plated Art Deco earrings with stones like Morning Star and Lucid Dream, from JJV by JJ Valaya. Available on Aulerth.com; 2,000 to loop

Rozana Evening Bag
Rozana Evening Bag

Featuring a woven design in ethically sourced leather, this bag from Indian design house STEM is made to order so as to minimise waste. Available on Ikkivi.com; 13,300

Scholl Clog Sandal
Scholl Clog Sandal

From Re/Done, a brand that upcycles materials like denim, an interpretation of a Scholl clog made using responsibly sourced leather and beechwood from sustainable forests. Available on Shopredone.com; 23,900

 

 

 

