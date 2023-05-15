A sustainable luxury gifting guide for Mother’s Day From bags to dresses, a list to help you zero in on a perfect gift for her /fashion/shop/a-sustainable-luxury-gifting-guide-for-mother-day-111684127117171.html 111684127117171 story

A collaboration between design houses Kam Ce Kam and The Wicker Story, a sculptural, functional chair that could double up as an art piece. Available on Kamcekam.com; around ₹3 lakh

Indian Garden Gold Silk Gown

From New York-based designer Roopa Pemmaraju, a floor-length gown that draws inspiration from vivid flora crafted by Indian artisans, making it a slow-fashion classic. Available on Rpnewyork.co; around ₹1.4 lakh

Ruched Long Dress

Antique rose cotton-blend dress from Caravana, a Mexican slow- fashion brand that champions local craftsmanship and uses a home-made dye manufactured in Mexico. Available on Farfetch.com; around ₹50,000

Amelia Angular Earrings

All products at Aulerth, a mindful jewellery marketplace, can be “looped” or rented. Here, 22-carat gold-plated Art Deco earrings with stones like Morning Star and Lucid Dream, from JJV by JJ Valaya. Available on Aulerth.com; ₹2,000 to loop

Rozana Evening Bag

Featuring a woven design in ethically sourced leather, this bag from Indian design house STEM is made to order so as to minimise waste. Available on Ikkivi.com; ₹13,300

Scholl Clog Sandal

From Re/Done, a brand that upcycles materials like denim, an interpretation of a Scholl clog made using responsibly sourced leather and beechwood from sustainable forests. Available on Shopredone.com; ₹23,900