A shoe guide to stay chic during monsoons

Once a fashion faux pas, Crocs are now among the trendiest shoes to wear, to the office or to an evening soriee. A big plus: they are rain-safe.
During the monsoon season, rubber sandals are your best bet. Try these colourful pairs from Melissa India. They are comfortable, light and chic.
Comfortable shoes that don't compromise on style, Birkenstocks are a monsoon must-have.
Okay, jute might not be the best material to wear during monsoons. But these cute pair of Fizzy Goblet sandals with patchwork straps will make for a great addition to an all-pastel outfit on a cloudy day.
