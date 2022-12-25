A New Year's gift wrapped in luxury

Spoil your furry friend with this bowl in Richard Ginori porcelain. Available on Gucci.com; $640
iPAD PRO
The new iPad Pro with the M2 chip is a perfect gift for those looking to make their workflow smoother and sketching more fun. Available in Apple stores and online; ₹81,900 onwards
Also read: How to smell like Christmas
This handwoven silk printed stripe slip dress is a good idea if you’re looking for something sexy and comfortable. Price on request; for details, visit Pero.co.in
TRONC&CO. HANDBAG
This bespoke handbag will make for a good companion during an evening night-out or a brunch with friends. Price on request; for details, visit Instagram.com/troncandco
RADO CAPTAIN COOK X MARINA HOERMANSEDER HEARTBEAT
This ladies’ watch is all about understated luxury. Available on Rado.com; ₹2,57,000
THE LITTLE MERMAID
This Swarovski art piece, showing Princess Ariel and friends, has over 25,000 multi-coloured crystals. Available on Tatacliq.com; ₹8,52,900
Also read: Christmas 2022: Have yourself a kitschy Christmas!