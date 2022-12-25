A New Year's gift wrapped in luxury A curated list of products, from fashion to tech and home décor, that may make for a thoughtful present for you and your loved ones /fashion/shop/a-new-year-s-gift-wrapped-in-luxury-111671706866100.html 111671706866100 story

Spoil your furry friend with this bowl in Richard Ginori porcelain. Available on Gucci.com; $640

The new iPad Pro

iPAD PRO

The new iPad Pro with the M2 chip is a perfect gift for those looking to make their workflow smoother and sketching more fun. Available in Apple stores and online; ₹81,900 onwards

péro handwoven silk printed stripe slip dress

This handwoven silk printed stripe slip dress is a good idea if you’re looking for something sexy and comfortable. Price on request; for details, visit Pero.co.in

The Tronc&Co. handbag

TRONC&CO. HANDBAG

This bespoke handbag will make for a good companion during an evening night-out or a brunch with friends. Price on request; for details, visit Instagram.com/troncandco

The Captain Cook x Marina Hoermanseder Heartbeat watch

RADO CAPTAIN COOK X MARINA HOERMANSEDER HEARTBEAT

This ladies’ watch is all about understated luxury. Available on Rado.com; ₹2,57,000

The Little Mermaid

THE LITTLE MERMAID

This Swarovski art piece, showing Princess Ariel and friends, has over 25,000 multi-coloured crystals. Available on Tatacliq.com; ₹8,52,900

