Home > Fashion> Shop > A guide to the hottest style trends of 2022

A guide to the hottest style trends of 2022

From exaggerated sleeves to checkerboard prints, how fashion is going to shape up in 2022 

Co-ord Set From Rishta By Arjun Saluja: Big, billowy sleeves are going to be de rigueur this year, like this silk-cotton set with a flappy bat-wing touch around the arms. Available on Ensembleindia.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14,000
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 07.01.2022  |  12:55 PM IST

Listen to this article

Hazel Colourblock Dress From Scarlet Sage

Hazel Colourblock Dress
Channelling the fashion prediction about bold colours, a pleated turtleneck polyester dress with long sleeves. 

Available on ShopScarletsage.com; 11,500

Norma Kamali Stretch-jersey Jumpsuit

Catsuits are in
Catsuits make a comeback. But don’t worry—not all of them have to be superhero costumes. Cut from smooth stretch-jersey, this jumpsuit hugs your figure but doesn’t cling. 

Available on net-a-porter.com; $187.73 (around 14,210)

Agnès B. Checkerboard-print Tote Bag

Checkerboard prints
Boxy black and white checks are having a moment, like this calf leather cross-body bag from the French design house agnès b. 

Available on Farfetch.com; $1,479

Fanny Embossed Leather Clogs

The power of the clog
Big shoes, especially clogs, are ruling the red carpet. The Fanny clog from Birkenstock has an elongated upper part, a wedge heel and a snakeskin pattern strap. 

Available on Birkenstock.in; 10,990

Tulip Garden Chandelier Earring

Hang tight
Shoulder-grazing earrings are in. Stay on trend with this piece in gold-plated sterling silver studded with semi-precious stones and zircons. 

Available on Rohirajaipur.com; 23,250

Also read: Your stylish guide to Very Peri

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    07.01.2022 | 12:55 PM IST

