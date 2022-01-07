A guide to the hottest style trends of 2022

Hazel Colourblock Dress From Scarlet Sage
Channelling the fashion prediction about bold colours, a pleated turtleneck polyester dress with long sleeves.
Available on ShopScarletsage.com; ₹11,500
Norma Kamali Stretch-jersey Jumpsuit
Catsuits make a comeback. But don’t worry—not all of them have to be superhero costumes. Cut from smooth stretch-jersey, this jumpsuit hugs your figure but doesn’t cling.
Available on net-a-porter.com; $187.73 (around ₹14,210)
Agnès B. Checkerboard-print Tote Bag
Boxy black and white checks are having a moment, like this calf leather cross-body bag from the French design house agnès b.
Available on Farfetch.com; $1,479
Fanny Embossed Leather Clogs
Big shoes, especially clogs, are ruling the red carpet. The Fanny clog from Birkenstock has an elongated upper part, a wedge heel and a snakeskin pattern strap.
Available on Birkenstock.in; ₹10,990
Tulip Garden Chandelier Earring
Shoulder-grazing earrings are in. Stay on trend with this piece in gold-plated sterling silver studded with semi-precious stones and zircons.
Available on Rohirajaipur.com; ₹23,250
Also read: Your stylish guide to Very Peri