A guide to putting together a stunning table this Diwali  

Tableware design has come of age in India, with independent studios creating beautiful objects that tell stories. Here's your guide to getting started on a journey of discovery.

advertisement

advertisement

Heirloom Brass Dinner Set

Brass dinner set, available in a set of four or 24

This vintage-y brass dinner set will add a luxe feel to your dinner table. The four-piece set consists of a plate, a medium and a small bowl, and a tumbler. A 24-piece set is also available.

Available at Fleck.co.in; ₹5,600 for a four-piece set

Metal cutlery set with bamboo design

The ‘bamboo’ cutlery set by Rural Theory (natty.in)

Rural Theory's “bamboo cutlery” is inspired by the design of the bamboo shoot, and handcrafted in stainless steel with food safe nickel and brass finish. The set includes 1 dinner fork, 1 dinner spoon, 1 appetiser fork, 1 dessert spoon and 1 knife.

Available at natty.in; ₹2,399

Pichwai Jug By Kaunteya

The Pichwai jug (Kaunteya)

This fine bone china jug is hand-decorated with lotus designs inspired by Pichwai paintings and highlighted with 24-carat gold.

advertisement

advertisement

Available at Kaunteya.in; ₹3,800

The Starry Night Set by Ware Innovations

The Starry Night set

This Mumbai-based ceramic studio’s geometric, nesting designs are modern as well as cosy. Also check out their dots and dashes collection.

Available at WareInnovations.com; ₹3,350

Raka Dinner Plate By White Hill Studio

Raka dinner plate

These plates from the Himachal Pradesh-based pottery studio tell the story of Raka, the leopard who roams the hills of Mashobra on moonlit nights.

Available at Whitehillstudio.com; ₹4,400 for a set of 4

Rosabagh Cup & Saucer

Rosa Bagh from Good Earth

Good Earth’s Rosa Bagh range is a collection of fine bone china tableware with leitmotifs inspired by a vintage Persian miniature and Mughal gardens.

Available at GoodEarth.in; ₹12,500 for a set of 4

advertisement

advertisement

Dhoora Three-Tier Serve Stand By Elan

Dhoora cake stand

With a touch of gold on the brass knob, this elegant cake by the homeware brand Elan stand is inspired by the Sheesh Mahal, or Palace of Mirrors, in Jaipur’s Amber Palace.

Available at Luxury.Tatacliq.com; ₹3,450

Also read: Shopping for Diwali? Designers lay out the luxe