A guide to buying gifts for Mother’s Day

Finding a present that is perfect for the special person in your life can be challenging, and it’s often harder to find the right gift for one’s mother. They’re usually quite particular about their likes and dislikes, and shopping for them can be challenging.

To help you find a perfect gift for your mother this Mother’s Day (14 May), we have curated a variety of products and experiences that are as indulgent as they are trendy and useful. Take your pick.

If adding more stuff to her wardrobe doesn’t interest you, gift her a trip to a lesser known part of Europe like Antibes or Trieste. There are ample ongoing summer offers on travel apps, giving discounts and special guided tours with the promise of a unique experience.

Versace’s Medusa-plaque safety-pin earrings

Move over simple, delicate and time-tested jewellery designs. Get her some statement pieces like this Versace’s Medusa-plaque safety-pin earrings. Available on Farfetch.com; $578.

Apple’s HomePod (second generation)

Apple’s HomePod (second generation) is a good present if your mother starts and ends her day with music. This smart speaker also has an in-built temperature and humidity sensor. Available in Apple stores and online; ₹32,900

The new India-exclusive Lady Dior bag

Dior has just launched an India-exclusive Lady Dior bag in a delicious rani pink, making it a must-have. It features the same Toile De Jouy Voyage print that was visible throughout the brand’s recent Fall 2023 show in Mumbai. Available in stores; price on request.

A pair of heels by Alexander McQueen

If your mother is a fan of heels, then this pair by Alexander McQueen will certainly make her happy. These crystal-embellished satin mules, set on a towering stiletto heel, will make a statement at any function or party. Available on Farfetch.com; $2,546.

The Breitling Chronomat Automatic 32

Watches are the safest bet when it comes to buying presents. This Breitling Chronomat Automatic 32, for instance, is sporty and chic, making it perfect for any occasion. Available in stores and online; price on request.