A fresh fashion harvest

Sustainable, slow-fashion brands from states celebrating harvest festivals
Manju Sari From Shorshe
From Kolkata-based Shorshe, this mulberry silk sari in warm chai beige with a gota border and a subtle flowery block-print will bring an elegant touch to any celebration.
Available on Ogaan.com; ₹22,500
Happy Holiday Shirt From Msafiri
This Ahmedabad-based indie slow- fashion brand makes playful use of a yellow and white striped soft linen to make this cheerful shirt.
Available on Msafiri.in; ₹3,900
Bor Kuwori Blazer From HRDOYH
Made with 100% muga silk from Assam by Assamese sustainable and quirky fashion brand HRDOYH, this stylish blazer has a fitted waist with structured shoulders and subtle embroidery at the back.
Available on Vasaas.com; ₹18,999
Rose & Turquoise Hand-painted Kullhad From Vivikoh
This Chandigarh-based ceramic studio makes home products using non-hazardous colours and glazes.
Available on Vivikoh.com; ₹1,000
Bird-motif Cotton Dupatta From Bun Kar Bihar
Madhubani-style bird motifs bring this handwoven dupatta from a Bihar-based crafts initiative alive.
Available on Gocoop.com; ₹19,500
Akiiko Circle Bag
From Akiiko, a Chennai-based sustainable brand influenced by Japanese minimalism, a versatile cotton canvas bag.
Available on Akiiko.com; ₹1,169