Home > Fashion> Shop > A fresh fashion harvest 

A fresh fashion harvest

Sustainable, slow-fashion brands from states celebrating harvest festivals

Several states in the north and south of India are celebrating harvest festivals today 
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 14.01.2022  |  12:05 PM IST

Listen to this article

Sustainable, slow-fashion brands from states celebrating harvest festivals

Manju Sari From Shorshe

Mulberry silk sari from Shorshe, Kolkata
From Kolkata-based Shorshe, this mulberry silk sari in warm chai beige with a gota border and a subtle flowery block-print will bring an elegant touch to any celebration. 

Available on Ogaan.com; 22,500

Happy Holiday Shirt From Msafiri

A cheerful linen shirt from Msafiri, Ahmedabad 
This Ahmedabad-based indie slow- fashion brand makes playful use of a yellow and white striped soft linen to make this cheerful shirt. 

Available on Msafiri.in; 3,900

Bor Kuwori Blazer From HRDOYH

A structured, muga silk blazer from HRDOYH, Assam
Made with 100% muga silk from Assam by Assamese sustainable and quirky fashion brand HRDOYH, this stylish blazer has a fitted waist with structured shoulders and subtle embroidery at the back. 

Available on Vasaas.com; 18,999

Rose & Turquoise Hand-painted Kullhad From Vivikoh

Hand-painted kullhad from Vivikoh, Chandigarh
This Chandigarh-based ceramic studio makes home products using non-hazardous colours and glazes. 

Available on Vivikoh.com; 1,000

Bird-motif Cotton Dupatta From Bun Kar Bihar

Embroidered scarf from Bun Kar Bihar 
Madhubani-style bird motifs bring this handwoven dupatta from a Bihar-based crafts initiative alive. 

Available on Gocoop.com; 19,500

Akiiko Circle Bag

Minimalist canvas bag from Akiiko, Chennai
From Akiiko, a Chennai-based sustainable brand influenced by Japanese minimalism, a versatile cotton canvas bag. 

Available on Akiiko.com; 1,169

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    14.01.2022 | 12:05 PM IST

