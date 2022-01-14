A fresh fashion harvest

Sustainable, slow-fashion brands from states celebrating harvest festivals

advertisement

advertisement

Manju Sari From Shorshe

Mulberry silk sari from Shorshe, Kolkata

From Kolkata-based Shorshe, this mulberry silk sari in warm chai beige with a gota border and a subtle flowery block-print will bring an elegant touch to any celebration.

Available on Ogaan.com; ₹22,500

Happy Holiday Shirt From Msafiri

A cheerful linen shirt from Msafiri, Ahmedabad

This Ahmedabad-based indie slow- fashion brand makes playful use of a yellow and white striped soft linen to make this cheerful shirt.

Available on Msafiri.in; ₹3,900

Bor Kuwori Blazer From HRDOYH

A structured, muga silk blazer from HRDOYH, Assam

Made with 100% muga silk from Assam by Assamese sustainable and quirky fashion brand HRDOYH, this stylish blazer has a fitted waist with structured shoulders and subtle embroidery at the back.

advertisement

advertisement

Available on Vasaas.com; ₹18,999

Rose & Turquoise Hand-painted Kullhad From Vivikoh

Hand-painted kullhad from Vivikoh, Chandigarh

This Chandigarh-based ceramic studio makes home products using non-hazardous colours and glazes.

Available on Vivikoh.com; ₹1,000

Bird-motif Cotton Dupatta From Bun Kar Bihar

Embroidered scarf from Bun Kar Bihar

Madhubani-style bird motifs bring this handwoven dupatta from a Bihar-based crafts initiative alive.

Available on Gocoop.com; ₹19,500

Akiiko Circle Bag

Minimalist canvas bag from Akiiko, Chennai

From Akiiko, a Chennai-based sustainable brand influenced by Japanese minimalism, a versatile cotton canvas bag.

Available on Akiiko.com; ₹1,169