A fashion forecast for 2023 From maxi skirts to sheer clothing, trends that your wardrobe update must include /fashion/shop/a-fashion-forecast-for-2023-111672987363568.html 111672987363568 story

Short-Sleeved Ricrac-Trim Sheer Silk Shirt: Sheer clothing is having a moment. Here, a Bode shirt inspired by retro 1980s style with a crimson ricrac trim. Available on Matchesfashion. com; $507

From maxi skirts to sheer clothing, trends that your wardrobe update must include:

Dip-Dyed Kurta Set

Flowy silhouettes

GG-Canvas Cuff Straight-Leg Jeans

Denim reimagined

Denim styled in interesting ways will be big this year. Here, Gucci blue jeans in a straight-leg silhouette with wide turn-up cuffs, lined in the iconic beige GG canvas.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $1,114 (around ₹92,000)

Sky Blue Utopia Box Heels

Marbling effect

Inspired by the traditional art of marble painting, a pair of heels from Aparajita Toor handcrafted from leatherette.

Available on Luxury.Tatacliq.com; ₹6,599

Amara Flapover Clutch

Tassels galore

Inspired by opulent jadau and polki jewellery, this clutch from Lovetobag is studded with semi-precious stones, kundan and lustrous Japanese beads.

Available on Nykaafashion.com; ₹13,900

Sawyer Maxi Skirt

Maxi skirts

Bohemian styles will continue to rule in 2023, like this maxi skirt from Free People. Pair with boots for maxi-mum effect.

Available on Freepeople.com; $168

Also read: Style trends we don’t want to see in 2023