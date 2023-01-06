A fashion forecast for 2023

From maxi skirts to sheer clothing, trends that your wardrobe update must include:
Dip-Dyed Kurta Set
GG-Canvas Cuff Straight-Leg Jeans
Denim styled in interesting ways will be big this year. Here, Gucci blue jeans in a straight-leg silhouette with wide turn-up cuffs, lined in the iconic beige GG canvas.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; $1,114 (around ₹92,000)
Sky Blue Utopia Box Heels
Inspired by the traditional art of marble painting, a pair of heels from Aparajita Toor handcrafted from leatherette.
Available on Luxury.Tatacliq.com; ₹6,599
Amara Flapover Clutch
Inspired by opulent jadau and polki jewellery, this clutch from Lovetobag is studded with semi-precious stones, kundan and lustrous Japanese beads.
Available on Nykaafashion.com; ₹13,900
Sawyer Maxi Skirt
Bohemian styles will continue to rule in 2023, like this maxi skirt from Free People. Pair with boots for maxi-mum effect.
Available on Freepeople.com; $168
