advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOSQUICK READS
WEB STORIES PHOTOSQUICK READS

Home > Fashion> Shop > A fashion forecast for 2023

A fashion forecast for 2023

From maxi skirts to sheer clothing, trends that your wardrobe update must include

Short-Sleeved Ricrac-Trim Sheer Silk Shirt: Sheer clothing is having a moment. Here, a Bode shirt inspired by retro 1980s style with a crimson ricrac trim. Available on Matchesfashion. com; $507
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 06.01.2023  |  12:28 PM IST

Listen to this article

From maxi skirts to sheer clothing, trends that your wardrobe update must include:

Dip-Dyed Kurta Set

Flowy silhouettes
Flowy silhouettes

GG-Canvas Cuff Straight-Leg Jeans

Denim reimagined
Denim reimagined

Denim styled in interesting ways will be big this year. Here, Gucci blue jeans in a straight-leg silhouette with wide turn-up cuffs, lined in the iconic beige GG canvas.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $1,114 (around 92,000)

Sky Blue Utopia Box Heels

Marbling effect
Marbling effect

Inspired by the traditional art of marble painting, a pair of heels from Aparajita Toor handcrafted from leatherette.

Available on Luxury.Tatacliq.com; 6,599

Amara Flapover Clutch

Tassels galore
Tassels galore

Inspired by opulent jadau and polki jewellery, this clutch from Lovetobag is studded with semi-precious stones, kundan and lustrous Japanese beads.

Available on Nykaafashion.com; 13,900

Sawyer Maxi Skirt

Maxi skirts
Maxi skirts

Bohemian styles will continue to rule in 2023, like this maxi skirt from Free People. Pair with boots for maxi-mum effect.

Available on Freepeople.com; $168

Also read: Style trends we don’t want to see in 2023

 

 

 

Next Story