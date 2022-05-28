7 ways to rock Top-Gun inspired fashion

A compendium of beautiful objects inspired by Top Gun.

Lulie Knit Jumpsuit

It's classified

If you love aviator jumpsuits but want something non-typical, this halter-neck, wide-leg jumpsuit from Cult Gaia is just the ticket.

Available on Cultgaia.com; ₹‌22,700

Aviator 8 B01 Chronograph 43 Curtiss Warhawk

Show me the way home

Since its launch in 1952, Breitling’s Navimeter series, which is the official time-keeper for the US Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, has remained an icon.

Available on Ethoswatches.com; ₹6,17,900

SACAI+ Jean Paul Gaultier + Dr Woo Appliquéd Printed Shell Bomber Jacket

Need for speed

This collaborative bomber jacket pays homage to traditional MA-1 styles.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹1.67 lakh

Aster Men’s Bracelet

Turn and burn

If a tag necklace is too much for you, try a tag bracelet instead. This one from Aya jewellery is made of sterling silver and black onyx.

Available on Ayasgold.com; ₹5,953

Pampa Travel Lite E Desert Print

Fancy flying

Tough boots from Palladium that epitomise the need for speed: They come with a fast-lacing system that allows you to get up and get out there with zero hassle.

Available on Palladiumboots.com; ₹7,755

David Yurman Streamline® Tag

Be my wingman

Tag pendant in sterling silver with 18-karat yellow gold plating designed by sculptor David Yurman.

Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹104,195

