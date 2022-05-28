advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > 7 ways to rock Top-Gun inspired fashion  
7 ways to rock Top-Gun inspired fashion

Get those bombers and jumpsuits out, coz it's Top Gun time 

Matsuda Aviator Metal Sunglasses: Handcrafted in Japan from antiqued gold metal with green-tinted lenses, these sunglasses will up your game each time. Available on Matchesfashion.com; around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>47,700
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 28.05.2022  |  12:00 PM IST

A compendium of beautiful objects inspired by Top Gun.

Lulie Knit Jumpsuit

It's classified
If you love aviator jumpsuits but want something non-typical, this halter-neck, wide-leg jumpsuit from Cult Gaia is just the ticket.

Available on Cultgaia.com; ‌22,700

Aviator 8 B01 Chronograph 43 Curtiss Warhawk

Show me the way home
Since its launch in 1952, Breitling’s Navimeter series, which is the official time-keeper for the US Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, has remained an icon.

Available on Ethoswatches.com; 6,17,900

SACAI+ Jean Paul Gaultier + Dr Woo Appliquéd Printed Shell Bomber Jacket

Need for speed
This collaborative bomber jacket pays homage to traditional MA-1 styles.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; around 1.67 lakh

Aster Men’s Bracelet

Turn and burn
If a tag necklace is too much for you, try a tag bracelet instead. This one from Aya jewellery is made of sterling silver and black onyx.

Available on Ayasgold.com; 5,953

Pampa Travel Lite E Desert Print

Fancy flying
Tough boots from Palladium that epitomise the need for speed: They come with a fast-lacing system that allows you to get up and get out there with zero hassle.

Available on Palladiumboots.com; 7,755

David Yurman Streamline® Tag

 

Be my wingman
Tag pendant in sterling silver with 18-karat yellow gold plating designed by sculptor David Yurman. 

Available on Nordstrom.com; 104,195 

    28.05.2022 | 12:00 PM IST

