7 ways to rock Top-Gun inspired fashion

A compendium of beautiful objects inspired by Top Gun.
Lulie Knit Jumpsuit
If you love aviator jumpsuits but want something non-typical, this halter-neck, wide-leg jumpsuit from Cult Gaia is just the ticket.
Available on Cultgaia.com; ₹22,700
Aviator 8 B01 Chronograph 43 Curtiss Warhawk
Since its launch in 1952, Breitling’s Navimeter series, which is the official time-keeper for the US Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, has remained an icon.
Available on Ethoswatches.com; ₹6,17,900
SACAI+ Jean Paul Gaultier + Dr Woo Appliquéd Printed Shell Bomber Jacket
This collaborative bomber jacket pays homage to traditional MA-1 styles.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; around ₹1.67 lakh
Aster Men’s Bracelet
If a tag necklace is too much for you, try a tag bracelet instead. This one from Aya jewellery is made of sterling silver and black onyx.
Available on Ayasgold.com; ₹5,953
Pampa Travel Lite E Desert Print
Tough boots from Palladium that epitomise the need for speed: They come with a fast-lacing system that allows you to get up and get out there with zero hassle.
Available on Palladiumboots.com; ₹7,755
David Yurman Streamline® Tag
Tag pendant in sterling silver with 18-karat yellow gold plating designed by sculptor David Yurman.
Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹104,195
