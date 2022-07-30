7 ways to pump up the volume in your style

Dahlia Top
Hand-beaded oversized shirt in 100% silk organza, with brass buttons and balloon sleeves.
Available on Odetoodd.com; ₹8,900
Balloon High-rise Tapered Jeans
Agolde’s ‘Balloon’ jeans get their name from the voluminous tapered legs. A high-waisted pair, they are made from structured organic cotton-denim washed in a ‘Revival’ rinse.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; $306.04 (around ₹24,435)
Vintage Plaid Cotton Jumpsuit
Oversized bows on the cut-out bodice with a sweetheart neckline and short ballooning legs make this Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit a vintage winner.
Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; $2,190
Balloon Flounced Raffia-Crochet Bucket Bag
This bag from Loewe’s 2022 ‘Paula’s Ibiza’ collection is made from tactile raffia, accented with tiered flounces and a drawstring topline.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; $1,284
Grey Ruched Satin Organza Blouse
Chic blouse with a ruched, pure satin silk bodice and balloon sleeves in pure organza, with elastic bands that allow for an off-shoulder style as well, from Tilfi Banaras.
Available on Tilfi.com; ₹7,800
Fur Stool—Ruby Red
Inject glamour into your home with this cool stool with gold-plated legs and a faux fur seat.
Available on Thejuneshop.com; ₹4,999
