advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOS
PHOTOS VIDEOS

Home > Fashion> Shop > 7 ways to pump up the volume in your style
Source

7 ways to pump up the volume in your style

One of 2022's defining trends is the ballooning, voluminous silhouette. We tell you how you can rock it

Yashana Malhotra Yellow Dress: London-based designer and content creator Malhotra’s spectacular outsize creations have been getting a lot of attention globally, and one can see why. For details, contact @outofyourgaze on Instagram
Yashana Malhotra Yellow Dress: London-based designer and content creator Malhotra’s spectacular outsize creations have been getting a lot of attention globally, and one can see why. For details, contact @outofyourgaze on Instagram (Instagram/outofyourgaze)
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 30.07.2022  |  12:45 PM IST

Listen to this article

Dahlia Top

Go for gauze
Go for gauze

Hand-beaded oversized shirt in 100% silk organza, with brass buttons and balloon sleeves.

Available on Odetoodd.com; 8,900

Balloon High-rise Tapered Jeans

In your jeans
In your jeans

Agolde’s ‘Balloon’ jeans get their name from the voluminous tapered legs. A high-waisted pair, they are made from structured organic cotton-denim washed in a ‘Revival’ rinse.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $306.04 (around 24,435)

Vintage Plaid Cotton Jumpsuit

Rad plaid
Rad plaid

Oversized bows on the cut-out bodice with a sweetheart neckline and short ballooning legs make this Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit a vintage winner.

Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; $2,190

Balloon Flounced Raffia-Crochet Bucket Bag

Bag lady
Bag lady

This bag from Loewe’s 2022 ‘Paula’s Ibiza’ collection is made from tactile raffia, accented with tiered flounces and a drawstring topline.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $1,284

Grey Ruched Satin Organza Blouse

Grey area
Grey area

Chic blouse with a ruched, pure satin silk bodice and balloon sleeves in pure organza, with elastic bands that allow for an off-shoulder style as well, from Tilfi Banaras.

Available on Tilfi.com; 7,800

Fur Stool—Ruby Red

Fur Elise
Fur Elise

Inject glamour into your home with this cool stool with gold-plated legs and a faux fur seat. 

Available on Thejuneshop.com; 4,999

Also read: Trains, bustles, capes: the back of the outfit is where all the action is

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    30.07.2022 | 12:45 PM IST

Next Story