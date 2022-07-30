7 ways to pump up the volume in your style

Dahlia Top

Go for gauze

Hand-beaded oversized shirt in 100% silk organza, with brass buttons and balloon sleeves.

Available on Odetoodd.com; ₹8,900

Balloon High-rise Tapered Jeans

In your jeans

Agolde’s ‘Balloon’ jeans get their name from the voluminous tapered legs. A high-waisted pair, they are made from structured organic cotton-denim washed in a ‘Revival’ rinse.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $306.04 (around ₹24,435)

Vintage Plaid Cotton Jumpsuit

Rad plaid

Oversized bows on the cut-out bodice with a sweetheart neckline and short ballooning legs make this Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit a vintage winner.

Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; $2,190

Balloon Flounced Raffia-Crochet Bucket Bag

Bag lady

This bag from Loewe’s 2022 ‘Paula’s Ibiza’ collection is made from tactile raffia, accented with tiered flounces and a drawstring topline.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $1,284

Grey Ruched Satin Organza Blouse

Grey area

Chic blouse with a ruched, pure satin silk bodice and balloon sleeves in pure organza, with elastic bands that allow for an off-shoulder style as well, from Tilfi Banaras.

Available on Tilfi.com; ₹7,800

Fur Stool—Ruby Red

Fur Elise

Inject glamour into your home with this cool stool with gold-plated legs and a faux fur seat.

Available on Thejuneshop.com; ₹4,999

