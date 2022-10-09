7 ways to make the ribbed style your go-to this season

The ribbed style beloved of Y2K fashion has been trending in casual clothing (and even, surprisingly, in home decor) for a while, and shows no signs of going out of fashion. A compendium of ribbed objects in warm autumnal colours to keep you going as the weather gets cooler:

Taos Ribbed Wool-Blend Poncho

On fire

Orange Gabriela Hearst poncho made with sustainably sourced materials; a blend of mulesing-free wool and cashmere.

Available on Matchesclothing.com; $1,284 (around ₹1.04 lakh)

Fringed Ribbed Cashmere And Silk-Blend Scarf

Purple haze

Cashmere and silk blend scarf from Agnona knitted in a chunky ribbed stitch with long fringed ends.

Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1,21,866

Kiri Kissing Check Cotton & Cashmere Rib Miniskirt

Check mates

Ribbed cotton-and-cashmere miniskirt from Burberry patterned in this season’s refresh of the brand’s signature check.

Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹72,059

The Scoop Pouf

Scoop of love

Vintage sea-green poufs with a ribbed base and upraised seats in chenille fabric from Angie Kripalani Design.

Available on Angiehomes.com; ₹21,999

Flower Ceramic Pendant Lamp

Flower power

Ribbed flower-shaped lamp shades made of ceramic from Indian home décor brand Freedom Tree; available in several pleasing colours.

Available on Freedomtree.in; ₹2,660

Ridgeline Sherpa Back Throw

Throw here

Ridged stripes on the front of this throw add to its snuggliness, while the reverse in sherpa fleece makes it super soft.

Available on Potterybarn.in; ₹5,500