7 ways to make the ribbed style your go-to this season

The ribbed style beloved of Y2K fashion has been trending in casual clothing (and even, surprisingly, in home decor) for a while, and shows no signs of going out of fashion. A compendium of ribbed objects in warm autumnal colours to keep you going as the weather gets cooler:
Taos Ribbed Wool-Blend Poncho
Orange Gabriela Hearst poncho made with sustainably sourced materials; a blend of mulesing-free wool and cashmere.
Available on Matchesclothing.com; $1,284 (around ₹1.04 lakh)
Fringed Ribbed Cashmere And Silk-Blend Scarf
Cashmere and silk blend scarf from Agnona knitted in a chunky ribbed stitch with long fringed ends.
Available on Mrporter.com; ₹1,21,866
Kiri Kissing Check Cotton & Cashmere Rib Miniskirt
Ribbed cotton-and-cashmere miniskirt from Burberry patterned in this season’s refresh of the brand’s signature check.
Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹72,059
The Scoop Pouf
Vintage sea-green poufs with a ribbed base and upraised seats in chenille fabric from Angie Kripalani Design.
Available on Angiehomes.com; ₹21,999
Flower Ceramic Pendant Lamp
Ribbed flower-shaped lamp shades made of ceramic from Indian home décor brand Freedom Tree; available in several pleasing colours.
Available on Freedomtree.in; ₹2,660
Ridgeline Sherpa Back Throw
Ridged stripes on the front of this throw add to its snuggliness, while the reverse in sherpa fleece makes it super soft.
Available on Potterybarn.in; ₹5,500