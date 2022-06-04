7 objects to help you embrace ‘pearlcore’

Holli Lucine Embellished Tote
Rosantica’s tote has been handmade in Italy from gold-tone metal and is set with colourful crystals. It has a white twill pouch and faux-pearl top handle.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; $1,568.78 (around ₹1.21 lakh)
Pearl Shift Dress
Relaxed-fit shift dress in jersey fabric hand-embellished with a faux pearl collar and cuffs, from designer Namrata Joshipura.
Available on Namratajoshipura.com; ₹18,700
Pearl Cape
An accessory that’s a little extra—24-carat gold- plated cape made with pearls, Swarovski crystals, carved beads and semi-precious stones, from celeb-favourite brand Prerto.
Available on Prerto.com; ₹35,200
Frayed Faux Pearl-Embellished Organic Denim Mini Dress
This black mini dress from Mother of Pearl has a loose fit and faux pearls at the shoulders.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; $373.32
So Kate Camo Studded Bootie
Pointy-toe bootie from Christian Louboutin featuring a modern camo print punctuated with pearly studs. Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹1,24,617
The Monells Freshwater Pearl Earrings
Anchored with lustrous square freshwater pearls, these statement earrings from Montserrat showcase an artfully sculpted design plated in 14-carat gold.
Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹6,668
