7 objects to help you embrace ‘pearlcore’

Holli Lucine Embellished Tote

Clutch the pearls

Rosantica’s tote has been handmade in Italy from gold-tone metal and is set with colourful crystals. It has a white twill pouch and faux-pearl top handle.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $1,568.78 (around ₹1.21 lakh)

Pearl Shift Dress

Make shift

Relaxed-fit shift dress in jersey fabric hand-embellished with a faux pearl collar and cuffs, from designer Namrata Joshipura.

Available on Namratajoshipura.com; ₹18,700

Pearl Cape

Cape town

An accessory that’s a little extra—24-carat gold- plated cape made with pearls, Swarovski crystals, carved beads and semi-precious stones, from celeb-favourite brand Prerto.

Available on Prerto.com; ₹35,200

Frayed Faux Pearl-Embellished Organic Denim Mini Dress

Dress it up

This black mini dress from Mother of Pearl has a loose fit and faux pearls at the shoulders.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $373.32

So Kate Camo Studded Bootie

Camo style

Pointy-toe bootie from Christian Louboutin featuring a modern camo print punctuated with pearly studs. Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹1,24,617

The Monells Freshwater Pearl Earrings

Fresh off the boat

Anchored with lustrous square freshwater pearls, these statement earrings from Montserrat showcase an artfully sculpted design plated in 14-carat gold.

Available on Nordstrom.com; ₹6,668

Also read: 7 ways to rock Top-Gun inspired fashion