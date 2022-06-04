advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > 7 objects to help you embrace 'pearlcore' 

7 objects to help you embrace ‘pearlcore’

One of the stand-out trends of 2022, pearlcore shows that pearls, whether real or fau, have come a long way from your grandmother's time  

Pearl-embellished leather belt from Alessandra Rich crafted in leather with a silver buckle encrusted with a large pearl. Available on matchesfashion.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34,103
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 04.06.2022  |  11:00 AM IST

Listen to this article

Holli Lucine Embellished Tote

Clutch the pearls
Rosantica’s tote has been handmade in Italy from gold-tone metal and is set with colourful crystals. It has a white twill pouch and faux-pearl top handle.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $1,568.78 (around 1.21 lakh)

Pearl Shift Dress

Make shift
Relaxed-fit shift dress in jersey fabric hand-embellished with a faux pearl collar and cuffs, from designer Namrata Joshipura.

Available on Namratajoshipura.com; 18,700

Pearl Cape

Cape town
An accessory that’s a little extra—24-carat gold- plated cape made with pearls, Swarovski crystals, carved beads and semi-precious stones, from celeb-favourite brand Prerto.

Available on Prerto.com; 35,200

Frayed Faux Pearl-Embellished Organic Denim Mini Dress

Dress it up
This black mini dress from Mother of Pearl has a loose fit and faux pearls at the shoulders.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $373.32

So Kate Camo Studded Bootie

Camo style
Pointy-toe bootie from Christian Louboutin featuring a modern camo print punctuated with pearly studs. Available on Nordstrom.com; 1,24,617

The Monells Freshwater Pearl Earrings

Fresh off the boat
Anchored with lustrous square freshwater pearls, these statement earrings from Montserrat showcase an artfully sculpted design plated in 14-carat gold.

Available on Nordstrom.com; 6,668

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    04.06.2022 | 11:00 AM IST

