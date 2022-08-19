7 ideas to style with tulle in beautiful and unexpected ways

Tulle is all about glamour and drama, but it doesn't have to be ultra-feminine. Here are a few ways designers have used the fabric effectively.
Skirt Of (Yes Summer Jacket)
Who says tulle can only be fashioned into super girly clothing? Shahin Mannan designs a summer suiting skirt with a soft tulle hem in a relaxed fit, with a matching appliquéd jacket.
Available on Shahinmannan.com; ₹18,500
Tulle-Overlay Knitted Jumper
From British tulle goddess Molly Goddard, a lambswool tulle-overlay knitted jumper featuring knitted construction, layered details and zany bow detailing.
Available on Farfetch.com; $851 (around ₹67,735)
Courtney Metallic Tulle-trimmed Hemp-blend Fedora
Hat designer Eugenia Kim’s Courtney fedora is made from a hemp-blend in a blush shade complemented by a metallic tulle trim.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; $477.99
Christian Louboutin Libelli 100 Tulle Booties
The pièce de résistance is from Christian Louboutin—rendered in sheer tulle, these statement booties flaunt a pointy toe set atop a slender stiletto heel.
Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; $1,795
White Tulle Sleeves And Patched Pocket T-shirt
Add some drama to a plain white tee with oversized tulle sleeves, like this one from high-street brand Swish Boss.
Available on Nykaafashion.com; ₹1,999
Tulle Lehnga Set
The pastel tulle skirt of this kids' lehnga is paired with a flowery printed fabric in an unusual combination by designer Roli M.
Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹5,000