Home > Fashion> Shop > 7 ideas to style with tulle in beautiful and unexpected ways

7 ideas to style with tulle in beautiful and unexpected ways

Tulle is all about glamour and drama, but it doesn't have to be ultra-feminine

Unravel Project Tulle-Overlay Skirt: Designers have been using tulle, used earlier primarily for bridal-wear, in subversive ways, like this mildly goth denim skirt with a tulle overlay. Available on Farfetch.com; $865
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 19.08.2022  |  01:48 PM IST

Listen to this article

Tulle is all about glamour and drama, but it doesn't have to be ultra-feminine. Here are a few ways designers have used the fabric effectively.

Skirt Of (Yes Summer Jacket)

Skirting the issue 
Who says tulle can only be fashioned into super girly clothing? Shahin Mannan designs a summer suiting skirt with a soft tulle hem in a relaxed fit, with a matching appliquéd jacket.

Available on Shahinmannan.com; 18,500

Tulle-Overlay Knitted Jumper

Tulle ho
From British tulle goddess Molly Goddard, a lambswool tulle-overlay knitted jumper featuring knitted construction, layered details and zany bow detailing.

Available on Farfetch.com; $851 (around 67,735)

Courtney Metallic Tulle-trimmed Hemp-blend Fedora

Brimming with love
Hat designer Eugenia Kim’s Courtney fedora is made from a hemp-blend in a blush shade complemented by a metallic tulle trim.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $477.99

Christian Louboutin Libelli 100 Tulle Booties

Cutie bootie
The pièce de résistance is from Christian Louboutin—rendered in sheer tulle, these statement booties flaunt a pointy toe set atop a slender stiletto heel. 

Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; $1,795

White Tulle Sleeves And Patched Pocket T-shirt

Up your sleeve
Add some drama to a plain white tee with oversized tulle sleeves, like this one from high-street brand Swish Boss.

Available on Nykaafashion.com; 1,999

Tulle Lehnga Set

Tulle princess
The pastel tulle skirt of this kids' lehnga is paired with a flowery printed fabric in an unusual combination by designer Roli M. 

Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; 5,000

 

 

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    19.08.2022 | 01:48 PM IST

