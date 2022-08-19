7 ideas to style with tulle in beautiful and unexpected ways

Tulle is all about glamour and drama, but it doesn't have to be ultra-feminine. Here are a few ways designers have used the fabric effectively.

Skirt Of (Yes Summer Jacket)

Skirting the issue

Who says tulle can only be fashioned into super girly clothing? Shahin Mannan designs a summer suiting skirt with a soft tulle hem in a relaxed fit, with a matching appliquéd jacket.

Available on Shahinmannan.com; ₹18,500

Tulle-Overlay Knitted Jumper

Tulle ho

From British tulle goddess Molly Goddard, a lambswool tulle-overlay knitted jumper featuring knitted construction, layered details and zany bow detailing.

Available on Farfetch.com; $851 (around ₹67,735)

Courtney Metallic Tulle-trimmed Hemp-blend Fedora

Brimming with love

Hat designer Eugenia Kim’s Courtney fedora is made from a hemp-blend in a blush shade complemented by a metallic tulle trim.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; $477.99

Christian Louboutin Libelli 100 Tulle Booties

Cutie bootie

The pièce de résistance is from Christian Louboutin—rendered in sheer tulle, these statement booties flaunt a pointy toe set atop a slender stiletto heel.

Available on Saksfifthavenue.com; $1,795

White Tulle Sleeves And Patched Pocket T-shirt

Up your sleeve

Add some drama to a plain white tee with oversized tulle sleeves, like this one from high-street brand Swish Boss.

Available on Nykaafashion.com; ₹1,999

Tulle Lehnga Set

Tulle princess

The pastel tulle skirt of this kids' lehnga is paired with a flowery printed fabric in an unusual combination by designer Roli M.

Available on Perniaspopupshop.com; ₹5,000