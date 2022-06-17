advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > 7 gifts for Fun Dad on Father’s Day 

7 gifts for Fun Dad on Father’s Day

Dad jokes aside, help Dad find his inner Fun Guy with this week's covet list

Wacaco Nanopresso: This portable espresso maker wows with its sleek, compact design that makes a cuppa-for-one on the go and comes with a built-in espresso cup, filter basket, scoop and brush. Available on Somethingsbrewing.in; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,699
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 17.06.2022  |  11:48 AM IST

Tom Ford Floral Print Silk-Twill Robe

Floral Father
Get Dad to ditch those boring grey and brown robes and say hello to this vivacious printed one with a shawl collar and oodles of style.

Available on MrPorter.com; £2,309.11 (around 2.19 lakh)

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker

Sound choice
Crafted into a wooden cabinet that delivers a warm, natural sound, this is the big daddy of Bluetooth speakers. In addition to the analogue control knobs, you can use the Marshall Bluetooth app to customise your listening experience.

Available on Croma.com; 49,999

Tile Sticker The Small Tracker

On your track
A tiny Bluetooth tracker you can stick to anything! Help Dad find lost keys, the TV remote, wallets, or even a straying house cat, using the Tile app on your phone.

Available on Amazon.in; 8,790 for a pack of 2

Suede And Leather Flip Flops

Holiday Hero
Handcrafted flip flops from The Resort Co. with a toe-posted strap of soft khaki-green suede and a stain-resistant Italian-EVA sole.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; 8,608

Garrett Leight Hampton Sun

Eye to eye
Crafted from acetate with green-tinted lenses, these retro sunglasses will keep things cool.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; 22,420

Aldo Textured Crossbody Bag

Green theory
A fun alternative to the beiges and browns, this green PVC crossbody bag with golden detailing is a mood-lifter. 

Available on Ajio.com; 7,999

    17.06.2022 | 11:48 AM IST

