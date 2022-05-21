advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > 6 ways to sport stripes this summer 
6 ways to sport stripes this summer

If Deepika Padukone's Cannes sari has inspired you to incorporate stripes into your wardrobe, check out this week's covet list 

Striped Draped Sari With Pants Filled with envy for Deepika Padukone’s striped Sabyasachi sari setting Cannes on fire? Stripe out with this silk satin sari with metal embellishments from Sva by Sonam & Paras Modi. Available on Ogaan.com; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000
Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 21.05.2022  |  05:57 AM IST

If Deepika Padukone's Cannes sari, with its distintive black and mustard tiger stripes designed by Sabyasachi, has inspired you to incorporate stripes into your wardrobe, check out this week's covet list.

Palm Tree Co-Ord Set

Hello Hawaii
Hello Hawaii

Asymmetrical striped shirt with a metallic palm tree motif paired with straight-fall striped pants in nautical colours from Mellow Drama.

Available on Mellowdrama.com; 12,100

Seiko Prospex ‘Alpinist’ SPB249J1

Sharp in blue
Sharp in blue

Seiko creates amazing dials, period. This version of the legendary Alpinist line, the Deep Lake, uses stripes to evoke ripples on a still mountain lake.

Available on Seikowatchesco.in; 69,000

Moon Stripe Trousers

Mooning about
Mooning about

Harago’s black Moon Stripe trousers are artisan-crafted from lightweight cotton voile resist-dyed with bold geometric shapes.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $307 (around 23,855)

La Mamatoco Rocker Chair

Rock on
Rock on

A timeless design, comfortable and stylish, and a re-imagining of the classic Acapulco chair designed in and inspired by the Colombian tropics.

Available exclusively on Store.Moma.org; 54,200

Formentera Straw Pouch

Last straw
Last straw

A Saint Laurent pouch made from woven straw in a striped pattern and outlined in black leather, embellished with a gold-tone YSL logo. 

Available on Net-a-porter.com; approx. 69,884

  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    21.05.2022 | 05:57 AM IST

