6 ways to sport stripes this summer

If Deepika Padukone's Cannes sari, with its distintive black and mustard tiger stripes designed by Sabyasachi, has inspired you to incorporate stripes into your wardrobe, check out this week's covet list.

Palm Tree Co-Ord Set

Hello Hawaii

Asymmetrical striped shirt with a metallic palm tree motif paired with straight-fall striped pants in nautical colours from Mellow Drama.

Available on Mellowdrama.com; ₹12,100

Seiko Prospex ‘Alpinist’ SPB249J1

Sharp in blue

Seiko creates amazing dials, period. This version of the legendary Alpinist line, the Deep Lake, uses stripes to evoke ripples on a still mountain lake.

Available on Seikowatchesco.in; ₹69,000

Moon Stripe Trousers

Mooning about

Harago’s black Moon Stripe trousers are artisan-crafted from lightweight cotton voile resist-dyed with bold geometric shapes.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $307 (around ₹23,855)

La Mamatoco Rocker Chair

Rock on

A timeless design, comfortable and stylish, and a re-imagining of the classic Acapulco chair designed in and inspired by the Colombian tropics.

Available exclusively on Store.Moma.org; ₹54,200

Formentera Straw Pouch

Last straw

A Saint Laurent pouch made from woven straw in a striped pattern and outlined in black leather, embellished with a gold-tone YSL logo.

Available on Net-a-porter.com; approx. ₹69,884