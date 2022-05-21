6 ways to sport stripes this summer

If Deepika Padukone's Cannes sari, with its distintive black and mustard tiger stripes designed by Sabyasachi, has inspired you to incorporate stripes into your wardrobe, check out this week's covet list.
Palm Tree Co-Ord Set
Asymmetrical striped shirt with a metallic palm tree motif paired with straight-fall striped pants in nautical colours from Mellow Drama.
Available on Mellowdrama.com; ₹12,100
Seiko Prospex ‘Alpinist’ SPB249J1
Seiko creates amazing dials, period. This version of the legendary Alpinist line, the Deep Lake, uses stripes to evoke ripples on a still mountain lake.
Available on Seikowatchesco.in; ₹69,000
Moon Stripe Trousers
Harago’s black Moon Stripe trousers are artisan-crafted from lightweight cotton voile resist-dyed with bold geometric shapes.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; $307 (around ₹23,855)
La Mamatoco Rocker Chair
A timeless design, comfortable and stylish, and a re-imagining of the classic Acapulco chair designed in and inspired by the Colombian tropics.
Available exclusively on Store.Moma.org; ₹54,200
Formentera Straw Pouch
A Saint Laurent pouch made from woven straw in a striped pattern and outlined in black leather, embellished with a gold-tone YSL logo.
Available on Net-a-porter.com; approx. ₹69,884