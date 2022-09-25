advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
PHOTOS VIDEOSQUICK READS
PHOTOS VIDEOSQUICK READS

Home > Fashion> Shop > 6 ways to sport leather like Timothée Chalamet

6 ways to sport leather like Timothée Chalamet

Take a leaf out of the ever-experimental star's stylebook and give leather a spin

Balmain Leather Jacket: This double-breasted blazer jacket features accentuated shoulders and gold-tone buttons, adding to the opulent feel of the garment. Available on Farfetch.com; $3,104 (around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 lakh)
Balmain Leather Jacket: This double-breasted blazer jacket features accentuated shoulders and gold-tone buttons, adding to the opulent feel of the garment. Available on Farfetch.com; $3,104 (around 2.5 lakh)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 25.09.2022  |  12:23 PM IST

Listen to this article

Haider Ackermann Womenswear

Throw the gauntlet
Throw the gauntlet

Chalamet’s go-to designer when it comes to leather is Colombian-born French designer Haider Ackermann. Check out his womenswear line at Ssense.com

Chamomile Barrel-Leg Leather Trousers

Totally tan
Totally tan

Wandler’s tan leather Chamomile trousers feature a mid-rise waist and a barrel-leg silhouette, giving the classic garment a modern look.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $1,082

Grenadier III Laptop Bag

Green and bear
Green and bear

This Nappa Dori bag crafted from genuine leather is sturdy and versatile and comes with double backstraps, allowing you to carry it as a backpack or as a handbag.

Available on Nappadori.com; 13,500

Tan & Loom Reader’s Case

Rosy glasses
Rosy glasses

Indian brand Tan & Loom’s spectacle cases have been handcrafted in vegetable-tanned leather and are available in a variety of cute colours.

Available on Tanandloom.com; 1,290

Distressed FF-logo Leather Belt

Fendi for yourself 
Fendi for yourself 

Made of calfskin leather in Italy, this classic Fendi belt features the brand’s logo in a distressed look. 

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $502

 

Next Story