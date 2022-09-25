6 ways to sport leather like Timothée Chalamet

Haider Ackermann Womenswear
Chalamet’s go-to designer when it comes to leather is Colombian-born French designer Haider Ackermann. Check out his womenswear line at Ssense.com
Chamomile Barrel-Leg Leather Trousers
Wandler’s tan leather Chamomile trousers feature a mid-rise waist and a barrel-leg silhouette, giving the classic garment a modern look.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; $1,082
Grenadier III Laptop Bag
This Nappa Dori bag crafted from genuine leather is sturdy and versatile and comes with double backstraps, allowing you to carry it as a backpack or as a handbag.
Available on Nappadori.com; ₹13,500
Tan & Loom Reader’s Case
Indian brand Tan & Loom’s spectacle cases have been handcrafted in vegetable-tanned leather and are available in a variety of cute colours.
Available on Tanandloom.com; ₹1,290
Distressed FF-logo Leather Belt
Made of calfskin leather in Italy, this classic Fendi belt features the brand’s logo in a distressed look.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; $502