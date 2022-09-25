6 ways to sport leather like Timothée Chalamet

Haider Ackermann Womenswear

Throw the gauntlet

Chalamet’s go-to designer when it comes to leather is Colombian-born French designer Haider Ackermann. Check out his womenswear line at Ssense.com

Chamomile Barrel-Leg Leather Trousers

Totally tan

Wandler’s tan leather Chamomile trousers feature a mid-rise waist and a barrel-leg silhouette, giving the classic garment a modern look.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $1,082

Grenadier III Laptop Bag

Green and bear

This Nappa Dori bag crafted from genuine leather is sturdy and versatile and comes with double backstraps, allowing you to carry it as a backpack or as a handbag.

Available on Nappadori.com; ₹13,500

Tan & Loom Reader’s Case

Rosy glasses

Indian brand Tan & Loom’s spectacle cases have been handcrafted in vegetable-tanned leather and are available in a variety of cute colours.

Available on Tanandloom.com; ₹1,290

Distressed FF-logo Leather Belt

Fendi for yourself

Made of calfskin leather in Italy, this classic Fendi belt features the brand’s logo in a distressed look.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; $502