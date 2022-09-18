6 reasons to fall in love with fringe

Handcrafted in Ficus suede, Poncho Bag transforms the garment's original pattern and characteristics into a strikingly casual bag. Available on Chcarolinaherrera.com. Price on request.
Sarita Handa Blossom Blue Cotton Cushion Cover. The oversized floral pattern and subtle, yet lively, colours will help elevate any room design. Available on Saritahanda.com, ₹3,400
Isabel Marant Etko Belt. Made with woven fabric with a fringe trim, this belt will add a casual look to any outfit with its rustic pattern. Available on www.shopbop.com, $135
Polo Ralph Lauren ringed wool-blend twill shirt jacket. Polo Ralph Lauren has given the shirt jacket a fringe trim. With a relaxed fit, it can make for a great office wear. Available on www.mytheresa.com, $728
Ivory Fringe Dress. This white party dress will surely be a head-turner in a sea of fall, dark colours. Available on www.ogaanmarket.com, ₹6,990