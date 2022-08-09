advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > 6 Raksha Bandhan gift ideas for your dear sibling

6 Raksha Bandhan gift ideas for your dear sibling

As you rush to find the perfect gift for your brother or sister, here are some recommendations to help you decide

If your sibling is not music, then a radio box bringing some vintage vibes, like this one by Corseca, is a good idea. 
This glove with rivets and leather mesh makes for a unique accessory for your always-on-trend sibling. 
A pair of sandals, inspired by zodiac signs, for that little extra fun.
Nothing says love like a care package, especially when it is customised depending on the skin type.  
A portable coffee machine would be a great choice for those who love caffeine shots.   
Who would say no to a curated pack of fragrant candles with custom messages?
    09.08.2022

