6 Raksha Bandhan gift ideas for your dear sibling
As you rush to find the perfect gift for your brother or sister, here are some recommendations to help you decide
/fashion/shop/6-raksha-bandhan-gift-ideas-for-your-dear-sibling-111659598111686.html
111659598111686
gallery
If your sibling is not music, then a radio box bringing some vintage vibes, like this one by Corseca, is a good idea.
(Nykaa Fashion)
This glove with rivets and leather mesh makes for a unique accessory for your always-on-trend sibling.
(Shantanu & Nikhil )
A pair of sandals, inspired by zodiac signs, for that little extra fun.
(Fizzy Goblet )
Nothing says love like a care package, especially when it is customised depending on the skin type.
(Earth Rhythm )
A portable coffee machine would be a great choice for those who love caffeine shots.
(Nykaa Fashion )
Who would say no to a curated pack of fragrant candles with custom messages?
(Naso Profumi)
Next Story