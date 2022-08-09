Home > Fashion> Shop > 6 Raksha Bandhan gift ideas for your dear sibling

If your sibling is not music, then a radio box bringing some vintage vibes, like this one by Corseca, is a good idea. (Nykaa Fashion) This glove with rivets and leather mesh makes for a unique accessory for your always-on-trend sibling. (Shantanu & Nikhil ) A pair of sandals, inspired by zodiac signs, for that little extra fun. (Fizzy Goblet ) Nothing says love like a care package, especially when it is customised depending on the skin type. (Earth Rhythm ) A portable coffee machine would be a great choice for those who love caffeine shots. (Nykaa Fashion ) Who would say no to a curated pack of fragrant candles with custom messages? (Naso Profumi) FIRST PUBLISHED

