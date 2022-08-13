6 great watches for some monsoon fun

Monsoon is here, and you've got to ensure that most of your valued possessions are safe from the rain when you step out. Except your watch, that is. The days of watches with questionable water resistance are long gone, and these days, even a watch with just a 30m water resistance rating would fare just fine if it gets somewhat wet.

But it's unlikely that you'll be wearing your dress watch out in the rain anyway. For everyday options, most watches these days come with at least 50m of water resistance. Most come with 100m. You know what you can do with a watch like that? Go swimming. So, some rain is hardly going to wreck it. But if you're in the market for a watch, which one should you choose? Well, here are 6 classics that will have you covered.

The Tissot PRX (Courtesy Tissot)

Tissot PRX: Tissot goes back to the 1970s with the excellent PRX, with an integrated bracelet, a unisex case size and a deep blue dial that pops. 100m of water resistance makes it the perfect everyday watch. Available on Luxury.tatacliq.com; ₹28,500

Nomos Club Campus Neomatik 39. (Courtesy Nomos Glashütte)

Nomos Club Campus Neomatik 39: Nomos Glashütte watches are a hot proposition for professionals, and the Club Campus is perfect for work and play, with 200m water resistance. Available on Ethoswatches.com; ₹2.39 lakh

Oris Divers Sixty-Five. (Courtesy Oris)

Oris Divers Sixty-Five: Green dial watches have been a hot new trend since last year. And this vintage-themed Oris diver, with a 100m of water resistance, has one of the best green dials out there. Available on Ethoswatches.com; ₹2.01 lakh

Rolex Oyster Perpetual. (Courtesy Rolex)

Rolex Oyster Perpetual: Is it a dress watch? Is it a sports watch? With its classic styling and 100m of water resistance, the Oyster Perpetual can be anything you want it to be, and look good doing it. Available on Ethoswatches.com; ₹4.4 lakh

Seiko Prosper Speedtimer Solar. (Courtesy Seiko)

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Solar: There are few designs that set the heart racing as much as a racing chronograph. Especially one as gorgeous as this solar chrono, with 100m of water resistance. Available on Seikowatches.co.in; ₹58,000

Omega Seamaster 300. (Courtesy Omega)

Omega Seamaster 300: The most vintage-ready of Omega’s Seamaster dive-watch line, the Seamaster 300 is a looker, with serious specs to match, including 300m of water resistance. Available on Kapoorwatch.com; ₹5,55,800

