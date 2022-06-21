advertisement

Home > Fashion> Shop > 5 super stretchy pants for that perfect yoga pose 

5 super stretchy pants for that perfect yoga pose

This International Day of Yoga, invest in leggings that are chic and comfortable

Made by repurposed ocean waste, these made-to-last stretchy pants are a staple among professionals. Pants, Kosha Yoga Co, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,799
Made by repurposed ocean waste, these made-to-last stretchy pants are a staple among professionals. Pants, Kosha Yoga Co, 3,799 (Instagram/Kosha Yoga)
High in its comfort quotient and flexibility, these pants enhance fun with every asana. Pants, Satva, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>919 
High in its comfort quotient and flexibility, these pants enhance fun with every asana. Pants, Satva, 919  (Instagram/Satva_India)
Capturing the Y2K flared pants trend, the ‘Vriksh Pants’ work on and off the mat. Pants, Proyog, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,499
Capturing the Y2K flared pants trend, the ‘Vriksh Pants’ work on and off the mat. Pants, Proyog, 2,499 (Instagram/Proyog)
These spirit leggings with their agile fabric are made to support difficult poses and alignments. Pants, Manduka, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,855
These spirit leggings with their agile fabric are made to support difficult poses and alignments. Pants, Manduka, 5,855 (Instagram/Manduka)
Rooted in comfort, high design and longevity, these pants are meant to inspire mindful movement. Pants, Alo Yoga, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.150
Rooted in comfort, high design and longevity, these pants are meant to inspire mindful movement. Pants, Alo Yoga, 8.150 (Instagram/Aloyoga)
  FIRST PUBLISHED
    21.06.2022 | 08:06 AM IST

