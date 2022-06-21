5 super stretchy pants for that perfect yoga pose
This International Day of Yoga, invest in leggings that are chic and comfortable
/fashion/shop/5-super-stretchy-pants-for-that-perfect-yoga-pose-111655748533694.html
111655748533694
gallery
Made by repurposed ocean waste, these made-to-last stretchy pants are a staple among professionals. Pants, Kosha Yoga Co, ₹3,799
(Instagram/Kosha Yoga)
High in its comfort quotient and flexibility, these pants enhance fun with every asana. Pants, Satva, ₹919
(Instagram/Satva_India)
Capturing the Y2K flared pants trend, the ‘Vriksh Pants’ work on and off the mat. Pants, Proyog, ₹2,499
(Instagram/Proyog)
These spirit leggings with their agile fabric are made to support difficult poses and alignments. Pants, Manduka, ₹5,855
(Instagram/Manduka)
Rooted in comfort, high design and longevity, these pants are meant to inspire mindful movement. Pants, Alo Yoga, ₹8.150
(Instagram/Aloyoga)
Next Story