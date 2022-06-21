Home > Fashion> Shop > 5 super stretchy pants for that perfect yoga pose

5 super stretchy pants for that perfect yoga pose This International Day of Yoga, invest in leggings that are chic and comfortable

Made by repurposed ocean waste, these made-to-last stretchy pants are a staple among professionals. Pants, Kosha Yoga Co, ₹ 3,799 (Instagram/Kosha Yoga) High in its comfort quotient and flexibility, these pants enhance fun with every asana. Pants, Satva, ₹ 919 (Instagram/Satva_India) Capturing the Y2K flared pants trend, the ‘Vriksh Pants’ work on and off the mat. Pants, Proyog, ₹ 2,499 (Instagram/Proyog) These spirit leggings with their agile fabric are made to support difficult poses and alignments. Pants, Manduka, ₹ 5,855 (Instagram/Manduka) Rooted in comfort, high design and longevity, these pants are meant to inspire mindful movement. Pants, Alo Yoga, ₹ 8.150 (Instagram/Aloyoga) FIRST PUBLISHED

