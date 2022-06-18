5 last-minute Father's Day gift ideas

Inspired by traditional motifs and rooted in Indian craftsmanship, this custom cufflinks set inspires a vintage-loving urban spirit. Anita Dongre, ₹19,500
(Courtesy: Anita Dongre)
With royal design and customised handles, these one-of-a-kind leopard champagne and ice buckets will be a thoughtful addition to your father's house party table. Mora Taara, ₹6,850
(Instagram/ morataara)
One can never go wrong with a timeless charm of a classic white shirt. This crinkle proof organic shirt a summer friendly closet staple. Bloni, ₹ 9,744
(Instagram/ bloni.atelier)
A good old-fashioned dad footwear can go a long way. The fashion faux pas Crocs modelled in Ikat design is the colour boost shoe pair your dad might just seek. Crocs X Chumbak, ₹ 4,995
(Courtesy Chumbak )
Dad accessories have a charm of their own. This one-fit-for-all grey beret hat with its luxe edit can be a chic addition. Myaraa by Namrata Lodha, ₹ 2,400
(Courtesy Myaraa by Namrata Lodha)
