Home > Fashion> Shop > 5 last-minute Father's Day gift ideas  

5 last-minute Father's Day gift ideas

Classy and thoughtful, here are some gift options from homegrown brands to save the day

Inspired by traditional motifs and rooted in Indian craftsmanship, this custom cufflinks set inspires a vintage-loving urban spirit. Anita Dongre, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19,500
Inspired by traditional motifs and rooted in Indian craftsmanship, this custom cufflinks set inspires a vintage-loving urban spirit. Anita Dongre, 19,500 (Courtesy: Anita Dongre)
With royal design and customised handles, these one-of-a-kind leopard champagne and ice buckets will be a thoughtful addition to your father's house party table. Mora Taara, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,850
With royal design and customised handles, these one-of-a-kind leopard champagne and ice buckets will be a thoughtful addition to your father's house party table. Mora Taara, 6,850 (Instagram/ morataara)
One can never go wrong with a timeless charm of a classic white shirt. This crinkle proof organic shirt a summer friendly closet staple. Bloni, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 9,744
One can never go wrong with a timeless charm of a classic white shirt. This crinkle proof organic shirt a summer friendly closet staple. Bloni, 9,744 (Instagram/ bloni.atelier)
A good old-fashioned dad footwear can go a long way. The fashion faux pas Crocs modelled in Ikat design is the colour boost shoe pair your dad might just seek. Crocs X Chumbak, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 4,995
A good old-fashioned dad footwear can go a long way. The fashion faux pas Crocs modelled in Ikat design is the colour boost shoe pair your dad might just seek. Crocs X Chumbak, 4,995 (Courtesy Chumbak )
Dad accessories have a charm of their own. This one-fit-for-all grey beret hat with its luxe edit can be a chic addition. Myaraa by Namrata Lodha, <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 2,400
Dad accessories have a charm of their own. This one-fit-for-all grey beret hat with its luxe edit can be a chic addition. Myaraa by Namrata Lodha, 2,400 (Courtesy Myaraa by Namrata Lodha)
  • FIRST PUBLISHED
    18.06.2022 | 12:41 PM IST

