5 fun rakhis to make Raksha Bandhan more special
From a 'photo thread' to a food-inspired band, we offer a list of quirky rakhi styles to add some extra joy to the festive day
This customisable photo box rakhi allows you to curate cute sibling moments. ₹599; oyehappy.com
This Okhai Sarayu Fish Organic Cotton Thread Rakhi is all, as the name suggests, organic and handmade. ₹150; Okhai.com
A fun Lionel Messi rakhi for the football obsessed brother. ₹399; bigsmall.in
A recycled lumba rakhi that's chic and eco-friendly. ₹299; alocatribe.com
Happy food rakhi for your little brother. ₹445; igp.com
