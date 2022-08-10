Home > Fashion> Shop > 5 fun rakhis to make Raksha Bandhan more special

5 fun rakhis to make Raksha Bandhan more special From a 'photo thread' to a food-inspired band, we offer a list of quirky rakhi styles to add some extra joy to the festive day /fashion/shop/5-fun-rakhis-to-make-raksha-bandhan-more-special-111660026360506.html 111660026360506 gallery

This customisable photo box rakhi allows you to curate cute sibling moments. ₹ 599; oyehappy.com (oyehappy.com ) This Okhai Sarayu Fish Organic Cotton Thread Rakhi is all, as the name suggests, organic and handmade. ₹ 150; Okhai.com (Okhai.com ) A fun Lionel Messi rakhi for the football obsessed brother. ₹ 399; bigsmall.in (bigsmall.in ) A recycled lumba rakhi that's chic and eco-friendly. ₹ 299; alocatribe.com (alocatribe.com ) Happy food rakhi for your little brother. ₹ 445; igp.com (igp.com ) FIRST PUBLISHED

