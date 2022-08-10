advertisement

5 fun rakhis to make Raksha Bandhan more special

5 fun rakhis to make Raksha Bandhan more special

From a 'photo thread' to a food-inspired band, we offer a list of quirky rakhi styles to add some extra joy to the festive day

This customisable photo box rakhi allows you to curate cute sibling moments. <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>599; oyehappy.com
This Okhai Sarayu Fish Organic Cotton Thread Rakhi is all,  as the name suggests, organic and handmade. <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150; Okhai.com
A fun Lionel Messi rakhi for the football obsessed brother. <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>399; bigsmall.in
A recycled lumba rakhi that's chic and eco-friendly. <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>299; alocatribe.com
Happy food rakhi for your little brother. <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>445; igp.com
  10.08.2022
    10.08.2022 | 11:13 AM IST

