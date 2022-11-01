4 hat styles to elevate your winter look

The garments of each individual in 'Dubai Bling', which is about the ultra-glamorous lives of Dubai’s elite, offers enough ideas for a costume party. A requirement, of course, is go all out with shiny designer clothes. (Netflix)
Want to go for a simple, yet chic and understated look? The dapper Lucifer, the Lord of Hell, is always an easy option. (Netflix)
Outfits of both Lana and Malory Archer from 'Archer' are easy to put together. A matching corporate suit with knee length skirt, a pearl necklace and oversized sunglasses, if you are in mood to be the matriarch of Isis. And a short sweater dress, broad belt and killer heels, if you want to be a field agent. (Netflix )
If you are looking for an option in films, you can always be the innocent Hubie Dubois from Hubie Halloween. Simple cargo pants, a jacket and a bright-coloured T-shirt should do the trick. (Netflix)
The recipe for Miller-Dawson's spritz cookies is seen on the grave of Naomi Odessa Miller-Dawson at Greenwood Cemetery in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)
Spritz cookies, made by Rosie Grant, a 33 year old librarian and TikTok user, cool on a rack at her home in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)
Rosie Grant, a 33 year old librarian and TikTok user, poses for a photo while baking spritz cookies at her home in Los Angeles, California, For some, tombstones can evoke mourning, for others, a tribute to a loved one, or, with a little imagination, a gaunt hand that emerges from the freshly turned earth. But hides, for the discerning eye, a real cookbook that an American began to explore on Tik Tok, where her videos published under the account @ghostlyarchive have been viewed millions of times. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)
Rosie Grant, a 33 year old librarian and TikTok user, bakes spritz cookies at her home in Los Angeles, California,Rosie Grant, a 33 year old librarian and TikTok user, bakes spritz cookies at her home in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP)
Women prepare sweets and laddus for the upcoming Diwali festival, in Nagpur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Keeping the festive season in mind, the food safety wing of the Punjab health and family welfare department has also launched a special campaign to check adulteration of silver foil on sweets. (HT File Photo)
Akhnoor: Indian Army soldiers posted along the Line of Control (LoC) make sweets ahead of Diwali festival, at a forward post in Akhnoor, Saturday night, Oct. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)
A vendor carries sweets to display for Diwali, in Chilbila Pratapgarh District, Uttar Pradesh ((AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Women vendors pack sweets for sale ahead of Diwali in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
Cranberries pour out of a sorter and into a truck at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. Cranberry farmers are on the front lines of climate change. Their crop, the cranberries, fruits which are part of the traditional Thanksgiving meal, require just the right amounts of heat and cold to prosper, but with climate change bringing unpredictability they are having to use different techniques as they go to combat it. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Farm owner Keith Mann, 54, works a cranberry sifter at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Workers use cranberry booms (a floating barrier) in a flooded bog to corral floating cranberries to a pump as they are harvested at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Cranberries grow in a healthy section of a cranberry bog at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. A bog is like a soil bed layered with sand, peat and gravel where cranberries grow. These marshes or bogs were originally formed due glacial deposits more than 10,000 years ago. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Farmer Billy McCaffrey, 70, shows how cranberries grow low to the ground on sand at his farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. He has outfitted his farm with solar panels to help offset fuel costs. He has also installed several windmills on his property and sells electricity back to the grid. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Pigs eat weeds to clear the field, next to a cranberry bog at Spring Rain Farm in Taunton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
A fully loaded truck with cranberries, to be sent to Ocean Spray, an American agricultural cooperative of growers of cranberries, for weighing and sorting, sits at Mann Farms in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. Farmers are adapting to the changing climate and producing new varieties. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)