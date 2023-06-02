Roberto Cavalli's new line teases brand revamp The Italian luxury label is ready to change things up, as it's capsule collection launched in London, on Thursday, showed /fashion/roberto-cavalli-wild-leda-capsule-collection-111685695978205.html 111685695978205 story

Italian fashion label, Roberto Cavalli, launched a ‘disruptive’ capsule collection in London, on Thursday, in an evident attempt to rebrand itself. The luxury brand that was founded by designer Roberto Cavalli in the early 1970s has been struggling the past few years to relaunch its sales. In 2019, the floundering fortunes of the Florence-based group were rescued by Dubai's Damac Properties founder Hussain Sajwani through his private investment company, Vision Investments.

Held at London’s Selfridges department store, the brand under designer Fausto Puglisi launched its ‘Wild Leda’ line. Puglisi took inspiration from a 1994 print drawn by the brand’s founder Roberto Cavalli, itself inspired by a rococo depiction of the Greek myth of Leda and the swan. Previously seen in the fashion house's spring-summer 2023 line, the depiction, interspersed with animal prints, featured on floaty dresses, beachwear, accessories and homeware.



Talking to Reuters, chief executive Sergio Azzolari said, “So, rather than saying okay, let’s have the ritual of September Fashion Week and all the trimmings, (we asked ourselves) how do we twist that? How do we give a better understanding of what the brand stands for? And therefore do something that is, in a way, disruptive?” Azzolari, who joined the brand this April added, “Roberto Cavalli was always famous for, obviously, the gowns but he really created a lifestyle. So, you have your plates, you have your coffee cups, you have your shoes, you have your bag, you have everything. (We thought) let's do something that is a bit larger and invites you to discover the world of Roberto Cavalli.”

Commenting on what lies ahead for the label, Azzolari said, “We are really in the midst of recreating a brand that has been the epitome of luxury over the last 50 years,” adding he was looking to do things “that were very respectful to the past but (would) bring the brand in another dimension with a different point of view.” “We’ll relaunch the website. We're working on expanding quite a bit on retail. We’re opening a couple of new stores in the US and we’re looking at London to have a stronger presence. We’re looking at revamping our flagship in Milan,” he revealed.

