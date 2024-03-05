Paris Fashion Week: Stella McCartney talks about sustainability with glamour The designer's fall-winter collection included wearable designs that highlighted the importance of green fashion /fashion/paris-fashion-week-stella-mccartney-sustainability-runway-show-glamour-111709616148313.html 111709616148313 story

Stella McCartney, a designer known for raising awareness on fashion and sustainability, presented her glamorous collection at a greenhouse in Paris’ Parc Andre Citroen (AFP)

About 90 per cent of the British designer's collection was made using 'responsible materials' like agricultural waste and eco leather, state the show notes (AFP) Also read: Paris Fashion Week: Balenciaga offers styles made from repurposed clothes Her suits were oversized with power shoulders, and the bags were made using faux leather. (AFP) The collection's palette was largely pastels, with hints of bright colours (AFP) Designer Stella McCartney towards the end of the fall-winter 2024/2025 women's ready-to-wear collection show (REUTERS) Also read: Paris Fashion Week: Loewe’s fusion of couture and tailoring FIRST PUBLISHED

