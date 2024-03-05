advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Trends > Paris Fashion Week: Stella McCartney talks about sustainability with glamour

Paris Fashion Week: Stella McCartney talks about sustainability with glamour

The designer's fall-winter collection included wearable designs that highlighted the importance of green fashion

Stella McCartney, a designer known for raising awareness on fashion and sustainability, presented her glamorous collection at a greenhouse in Paris’ Parc Andre Citroen
Stella McCartney, a designer known for raising awareness on fashion and sustainability, presented her glamorous collection at a greenhouse in Paris’ Parc Andre Citroen (AFP)
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 05.03.2024  |  11:26 AM IST
About 90 per cent of the British designer's collection was made using 'responsible materials' like agricultural waste and eco leather, state the show notes
About 90 per cent of the British designer's collection was made using 'responsible materials' like agricultural waste and eco leather, state the show notes (AFP)

Also read: Paris Fashion Week: Balenciaga offers styles made from repurposed clothes

 

Her suits were oversized with power shoulders, and the bags were made using faux leather.
Her suits were oversized with power shoulders, and the bags were made using faux leather. (AFP)
The collection's palette was largely pastels, with hints of bright colours
The collection's palette was largely pastels, with hints of bright colours (AFP)
Designer Stella McCartney towards the end of the fall-winter 2024/2025 women's ready-to-wear collection show
Designer Stella McCartney towards the end of the fall-winter 2024/2025 women's ready-to-wear collection show (REUTERS)

Also read: Paris Fashion Week: Loewe’s fusion of couture and tailoring

Next Story