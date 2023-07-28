Gaurav Gupta brings drama and simplicity to couture The designer presented his Paris' ‘Hiranyagarbha’ collection at the India Couture Week, with new additions /fashion/gaurav-gupta-india-couture-week-fashion-runway-style-modern-111690525418347.html 111690525418347 story

Designer Gaurav Gupta with Bollywood actor Jahnhvi Kapoor at the end of his show on 27 July. The collection included sculptural cocktail lehengas, gowns and concept saris (PTI)

The collection included garments embellished with sequin and pearl embroideries, and plain pieces that played with the draping and styling Gupta presented modern silhouettes in vibrant colours like malachite green, acid yellow, and shades of iridescent white According to the collection note, 'this collection represents a journey from birth to transformation, realisation, and eventual harmony with the cosmos.' Kapoor's radiant electric blue lehenga-choli had 3,000 hand-embroidered bugle beads, and took 457 man hours to make.


