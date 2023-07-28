advertisement

Gaurav Gupta brings drama and simplicity to couture

Gaurav Gupta brings drama and simplicity to couture

The designer presented his Paris' ‘Hiranyagarbha’ collection at the India Couture Week, with new additions

Designer Gaurav Gupta with Bollywood actor Jahnhvi Kapoor at the end of his show on 27 July. The collection included sculptural cocktail lehengas, gowns and concept saris
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 28.07.2023  |  05:02 PM IST

The collection included garments embellished with sequin and pearl embroideries, and plain pieces that played with the draping and styling
Gupta presented modern silhouettes in vibrant colours like malachite green, acid yellow, and shades of iridescent white
According to the collection note, 'this collection represents a journey from birth to transformation, realisation, and eventual harmony with the cosmos.'
Kapoor's radiant electric blue lehenga-choli had 3,000 hand-embroidered bugle beads, and took 457 man hours to make.
