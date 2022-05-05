For Mother’s Day, get mum a subscription she will cherish

What's better than one gift for Mother's Day? A gift for Mother's Day that will keep the giftee happy through the year.

We pick out some of the best subscription boxes out there:

The Mocha Box from The Big Book Box

Books forever

The Big Book Box is the book subscription service for bibliophiles and stationery nerds. Every month, the team at BBB sends out curated boxes with new and bestselling books (as well as a few surprises) along with bookmarks, notepads, postcards and so on (expect a surpise each time). The Mocha is the biggest big book box, which contains, beside one new just-released paperback book, three hardcover books and 9-10 bookish goodies and merchandise such as the Start Where You Are Journal by Meera Lee Patel and the Bibliophilia 100 postcard set.

Where: thebigbookbox.com

How much: ₹3199 per month

The Revolver Club Stereo Box

Wow vinyl

India's only vinyl subscription service, The Revolver Club sends out one record a month handpicked by the die-hard vinyl enthusiasts behind the scenes of this niche group which discusses all things vinyl. The stereo box contains one record every month selected from among the greatest albums to come out on vinyl; a collection of must-haves for anyone building their ultimate vinyl collection.

Where: therevolverclub.com

How much: ₹ 8,400 for a 3-month subscription

All Good Scents Discovery Box

Scentillating

Gift an obsession with perfumery with this box designed to help you find your new on-the-go pairing favourites. Each of these fragrances can be worn alone, or can be paired, mixed and matched directly on the body to create a unique signature scent. The box contains 10 fragrances, 2.5ml each, a guide on how to pair your fragrances, and pairing recommendations to help you begin. The individual scents are Sparkling Citrus, Fizzy Fresh, Crunchy Green, Warm Oud, Delicate Lily, Velvet Tuberose, Dewy Rose, Gourmand Vanilla, Smoky Patchouli and Creamy Sandalwood.

Where: Allgoodscents.com

How much: ₹ 499.00

Glow Box from Lujo Box

Wellness in a box

LujoBox (pronouced ‘Lu-ho box’) delivers beauty, skincare and wellness products through its several varieties of subscription boxes based on individual needs (eg makeup, hair care, skin care) and offers a make your own box option as well. The full-size products are from brands like Votre, Seer Secrets, Sage Apothecary, Kronocare and Disguise cosmetics.

Where: scriberr.in/subscription-boxes/lujo-box

How much: Starts at ₹1199

The Blue Tokai coffee subscription box

More mocha

From one of India's top specialty coffee brands, a subscription box of the best coffees from India handpicked by the brand's coffee connoiseurs. The 6-delivery subscription is also fantastically flexible – it lets you choose the frequency of delivery (every week, every 10 days, every other week etc) and you can build your own box by choosing from among 9 beans and blends offered by the company and as many as twelve grinds, from whole bean to aeropress, channi, moka pot, French press and so on.

Where: Bluetokaicoffee.com

How much: Starting at ₹2570