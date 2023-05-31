7 cleansing balms and oils to remove make up easily Makeup and SPF are best removed with oil-based products. A compilation of the top oils that do the job /fashion/cleansing-oil-cleansing-balm-make-up-remover-111685533397409.html 111685533397409 story

You might spend a bomb on skincare, but if you don’t cleanse your face well and remove makeup before you sleep that's probably the worst thing you could do for your skin. Especially during summers when the oil production of the skin increases and leads to clogging of pores.

Regular face washes are good to take off grime, but when it comes to long-stay makeup and SPF, you need oil that can emulsify with the oil in your products to effectively take them off. Micellar water is good, yes, but removing strong pigments with it may have you rubbing your facial skin a little too hard. This is why cleansing balms and oils are great to take off the toughest makeup. They can be used for daily cleansing too (sometimes with the help of a double cleanse). And it’s a misconception that you cannot use balms and oils for oily skin, as the right formulation will sink deep into the pores and provide hydration instead of drying the skin. Here's a list of our top favourites:

The Good Grease by D’you

Cleansing balms mostly come in a jar, which can get messy and unhygienic when you are travelling. This new cleansing balm comes in a tube and is made with fermented oil for finer results. It also has mango seed butter and radish root ferment. It doesn’t leave the skin greasy post-wash and doesn’t hurt the eyes. Our only complaint is the use of PEGs in the product.



Clinique Take The Day Off Charcoal Cleansing Balm

A cult favourite cleansing balm which now comes in a charcoal variant too, it has safflower seed oil to melt your grease and makeup.

Also read: Estée Lauder's new face Manushi Chhillar on the power of skincare



Plum E-Luminence Simply Supple Cleansing Balm

This cleansing balm is made with sunflower seed oil, shea butter and kokum butter, which is good for deep hydration.



The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Light Cleansing Oil

Rice water is known for its healing and repairing properties and this cleansing oil contains rice bran oil and kukui nut oil too.

E.l.f. Holy Hydration Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

This cleansing balm is made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and peptides, all of which are important in the skin healing process. This product is designed to clean and repair.

Kora Organics Milky Mushroom Gentle Cleansing Oil

This remover comes in a milky texture and is made with certified organic sunflower seed oil, babassu oil, silver ear mushroom, which is a natural alternative to hyaluronic acid, and apple seed oil.

COSRX Pure Fit Cica Smoothing Cleansing Balm

Cica is a great ingredient to treat inflammation and heal skin. And this cica balm has a sorbet-like texture, which changes from milky oil to milky water when massaged for ease of use.

Cleansing Cloth

While balms can be massaged and used on their own, if you further wish to reduce consumption, buy reusable makeup removing towels. Cleansing cloth from brands like Simply Nam and Makeup Eraser just need water to wipe off makeup.