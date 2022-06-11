Bird motifs are in, and here are 7 ways you can say woot! woot! to them:
Teal Mr Beaks Drape Skirt Set
Masaba’s Mr Beaks print comes alive in this draped skirt from the brand’s resort collection. Both shirt and skirt are in viscose crepe for a natural fall.
Available on Houseofmasaba.com; ₹14,000
Parrot Parade Vase
From Lladró’s Parrot Party collection, a handmade blue glossy and matte porcelain vase with three parakeets perched on a branch.
Available on Lladro.com; ₹1.43 lakh
‘Amazonia’ From De Gournay
Exquisite wallpaper from one of the world’s top luxury wall-art companies, hand-painted on tarnished silver gilded paper.
Available on degournay.com; price on request
Peacock-print Silk-twill Shirt
Japanese craft brand Nipoaloha’s purple shirt is crafted from a peacock-print silk twill with a glossy jacquard of florals, accented with a Cuban collar and patch pocket.
Available on Matchesfashion.com; ₹39,003
Ila Studs From Sheetal Zaveri
Handcrafted in 92.5% sterling silver and studded with natural pearls, with a stylised parrot design.
Available on Sheetalzaveri.in; ₹20,350
Atelier Lālmitti 'Rushing Chicken' Baking Dish
A hand-painted baking dish with a rooster motif from a clay studio located in the village of Andretta near Dharamshala. Atelier Lālmitti produces small batches of products at a time, so check availabilty.
Available on Atelierlalmitti.com; ₹4,500
