Bird motifs are in, and here are 7 ways you can say woot! woot! to them:

Teal Mr Beaks Drape Skirt Set

Bird of passage

Masaba’s Mr Beaks print comes alive in this draped skirt from the brand’s resort collection. Both shirt and skirt are in viscose crepe for a natural fall.

Available on Houseofmasaba.com; ₹14,000

Parrot Parade Vase

Branch out

From Lladró’s Parrot Party collection, a handmade blue glossy and matte porcelain vase with three parakeets perched on a branch.

Available on Lladro.com; ₹1.43 lakh

‘Amazonia’ From De Gournay

In the forest of the night

Exquisite wallpaper from one of the world’s top luxury wall-art companies, hand-painted on tarnished silver gilded paper.

Available on degournay.com; price on request

Peacock-print Silk-twill Shirt

Proud as a peacock

Japanese craft brand Nipoaloha’s purple shirt is crafted from a peacock-print silk twill with a glossy jacquard of florals, accented with a Cuban collar and patch pocket.

Available on Matchesfashion.com; ₹39,003

Ila Studs From Sheetal Zaveri

Birds-eye view

Handcrafted in 92.5% sterling silver and studded with natural pearls, with a stylised parrot design.

Available on Sheetalzaveri.in; ₹20,350

Atelier Lālmitti 'Rushing Chicken' Baking Dish

Cluck-cluck

A hand-painted baking dish with a rooster motif from a clay studio located in the village of Andretta near Dharamshala. Atelier Lālmitti produces small batches of products at a time, so check availabilty.

Available on Atelierlalmitti.com; ₹4,500

Also read: 7 objects to help you embrace ‘pearlcore’