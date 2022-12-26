Why Zara Beauty needs India In an interview with Lounge, Zara Beauty's head Eva Lopez talks about entering the Indian crowded market and future plans /fashion/beauty/why-zara-beauty-needs-india-111671943555512.html 111671943555512 story

The Indian beauty consumer has become a darling of cosmetic brands. After the entry of the likes of Charlotte Tilbury and Too Faced, global fast fashion label Zara has entered the Indian market, with a collection of lipsticks, lip oils, nail paints and eye shadows.

The collection, which was launched globally in 2021, has been created in collaboration with British makeup artist Diane Kendal, known for creating some stunning looks for fashion weeks in New York, Paris and Milan. Often in the limelight for its sustainability claims, Zara is promoting the beauty products as containing the “highest performance ingredients and clean formulas”.

They are available online and in Delhi's DLF Promenade Zara store. The brand says soon more stores across the country will offer the beauty products.

In an interview with Lounge, Eva Lopez Lopez, the head of Zara Beauty, talks about the launch, the future plans and where the new offering stands in the crowded Indian market. Edited excerpts:

What makes Zara beauty products stand out?

It has been created with an ambition to present an inclusive collection of products that anyone, regardless of skin colour, gender, age or personal style, will want to use. The importance of embracing individuality and a fresh take on the notion of beauty was the key driving factor for us. Each product has refillable packaging.

You launched Zara Beauty in 2021 in other countries. Why did you wait over a year to enter India?

We always try to launch when the time is right, and we felt that this was the right time.



Zara Beauty has been launched in India at a time when the market is flooded with both homegrown as well as international labels. What do you believe will make Zara Beauty stand out?

Our products are compatible with everyone and that’s what I feel will be our main strength in addition to great pricing. For example, our foundations come in 51 shades. As a brand, we also encourage consumers to experiment with an array of styles, textures and colours by embracing bold colours that suit the upcoming seasons and future fashion trends.

The packaging of the products is very clean and minimalistic. Could you tell me the approach you were following while creating them?



New York and Paris based creative agency, Baron & Baron, have developed the custom packaging for this collection. The sleek minimalist design encapsulates everything the cosmetic range stands for, clean beauty. While neutral and simple, the unmarked white packaging is also fashion-forward and edgy; the cleanliness speaking to the sustainable aspect of the brand. The physical form of packaging design incorporates a slant that is a subtle nod to the slant in the Zara logotype, maintaining coherence throughout Zara’s different collections. This reinforces the Zara brand in a sophisticated manner while creating a unique design characteristic that has a strong shelf standout.

Who is your audience?

This collection has been launched with a vision to embrace inclusivity and individuality and reach an audience who are looking to celebrate their own individuality and self-expression through colour cosmetics.



Any future beauty products launches?

There are a few in the pipeline, such as our mascara.

