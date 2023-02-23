What's driving luxury beauty and skincare market in India? Research indicates India’s beauty market will grow to $20 billion by 2025 /fashion/beauty/whats-driving-luxury-beauty-and-skincare-market-in-india-111677158399774.html 111677158399774 story

The influence of social media has exposed consumers to a variety of options available in the market

The tribe of luxury beauty consumers is growing in India, thanks to e-commerce players offering easy access to a range of brands with premium, high-end products.

As a result, an increasing number of international brands are eyeing India as a potential profitable market. There’s also a rise in homegrown beauty brands taking the route of investing in products that highlight the importance of natural, Ayurvedic ingredients. Small wonder then the luxury beauty and personal care (BPC) market is set to thrive. As per Euromonitor estimates, India’s beauty market will grow to $20 billion by 2025, with the premium luxury segment scaling up by 15%.

E-commerce has significantly changed the way people shop. The pandemic-induced shift towards digitisation has further led to an increase in the number of brands interacting with consumers online and finding ways to expand their offline brand personality to online spaces. With the increase in disposable incomes, global exposure and growing interest in the formulations and ingredients, shoppers have grown more conscious of beauty products and are willing to invest in premium quality skincare.

Data by Research and Markets shows that the skincare products market in India was worth $6.53 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $8.84 billion by 2027.

It's all about attention

Many international beauty brands are focusing on the Indian market through long-term exclusive partnerships with e-commerce platforms, as they have understood two things: the increasing buying capacity of the consumer, and the potential of e-commerce in gaining visibility.

What's more, the influence of social media has exposed consumers to a variety of options available in the market. The Gen Z, especially, is in the mood to splurge and catch up with the latest beauty and makeup trends. The social media consumption of the young generation is directly proportional to their discovery of brands online, thereby leading to purchase. This has inevitably encouraged luxury marketplaces to focus on targeted digital ads, campaigns, and use the power of content creators to build a prominent presence. E-commerce platforms are further introducing ways of engagement, such as live sessions with influencers, compilation of beauty tips and tricks, and dedicated style guides.

It's an exciting time for the luxury beauty and skincare industry. While many global beauty brands see India as a market for expansion, the homegrown brands are trying to build themselves to stay ahead in the competition. The consumer, meanwhile, is enjoying better quality luxury products.

Zeba Khan is director (beauty, personal care and luxury beauty), Amazon India.

