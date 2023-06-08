What not to do to your face in this hot weather Your face and body don’t need every single trending beauty product in this heat /fashion/beauty/what-not-to-do-to-your-face-in-this-hot-weather-111686224367649.html 111686224367649 story

Doja Cat at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in May. Excessive layering of products can result in acne, blackheads, even a reaction if the products don’t complement each other. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

We live in an age where everyone knows at least something about skincare and make-up. Often, however, we forget that the social media trends we love and aspire to adapt to stay or look cool might not work for our face or body. In fact, many of these trends are not suitable for hot and humid summers.

So, before you flood your skin with serums to get glass skin in the heat of Delhi and Chennai, or decide to glitter-bomb your face, Coachella style, for a sweaty Mumbai party, here are some words of caution from experts.

Glitter is cancelled, for now

Drama series Euphoria got the make-up and fashion world obsessed with glitter and rhinestone stickers. But with June humidity, chances are that your glitter will start shifting places even before your Uber arrives. “The glitter-everything trend, where you apply glitter not just on your eyes but also your lips, cheekbones, all across your lid and under eyes is just not meant for Indian summers,” no matter how much you decrease the AC (temperature) level, according to celebrity make-up artist Shradha Luthra. “Think of returning to glitter in winters.”

Break the glass (blush) ceiling

Dewy blushes work wonderfully to give you a natural blush but the current glass bold blush obsession is a slippery slope. “Glassy blushes look great when they add colour to your cheeks (on Reels) but these won’t stay and will eventually melt in the hot, humid weather,” says Luthra. “Instead, go for powder blushes (it will give a matte-y look and last longer), especially for oily skin.”

Don’t flood your skin

Skincare influencers have left us obsessed with skin barrier protection and are now convincing us to “flood” our skin with excess products/meaning, even for priming the skin. Excessive layering of products can result in acne, blackheads, even a reaction if the products don’t complement each other. “Priming is important but too much toner and moisturiser will definitely make the make-up slip and not last,” says Luthra. The heat and humidity make it worse. “In this heat, this practice can hinder the skin’s ability to breathe and lead to discomfort. Simplify your routine by reducing the number of products to let the skin breathe and prevent excessive oiliness,” says Niketa Sonavane, dermatologist and founder of the Mumbai-based Ambrosia Aesthetics clinic.

Don’t slug it out

Oil spills are bad, even for your skin. So don’t OD on thick, occlusive moisturisers. “These products and trends like slugging may work well in colder climates. But the heaviness of such moisturisers can make the skin feel greasy and lead to clogged pores and breakouts in the present weather. Opt for lightweight, oil-free moisturisers or gel-based formulations that provide ample hydration without weighing down the skin,” says Dr Sonavane.

Shut the sheet

Did you know that many sheet masks and wipes are made of plastic? Also, that cat sheet mask might look cute for your aeroplane selfie but excessive moisture from masks, combined with sweating, can lead to breakouts in hot weather. “Limit the use of sheet masks to once or twice a week and consider incorporating hydrating mists or lightweight serums into your daily routine for adequate hydration without overwhelming the skin,” says Dr Sonavane. She also suggests that you approach DIY masks in this season with caution as certain ingredients may be too harsh for the skin. She warns, “Lemon juice, cinnamon, or baking soda cause irritation, dryness, or even chemical burns when exposed to the sun.”

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.