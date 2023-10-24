How to build your trousseau make-up kit From picking the right foundation shade to investing in an eye palette that works well for all occasions, two bridal make-up experts solve all the questions before you start beauty shopping /fashion/beauty/wedding-trousseau-make-up-kit-beauty-111698142370705.html 111698142370705 story

Wedding season is just around the corner, and if you are a bride-to-be, chances are that you are busy building your wedding trousseau. Buying make-up essentials is also a big part of wedding shopping. But building the vanity kit can often leave you confused, with so many brands available in the market. And you don’t want to end up with expensive make up that doesn’t match your skin.

“I know how exciting it is to plan your trousseau make-up kit and while it's tempting to splurge on high-end brands like MAC and Charlotte Tilbury, building a practical and versatile kit that works for family dinners, festivals, and everyday life is equally important,” says bridal make-up expert Kajol R. Paswwan.

Don’t just buy on a whim or because you think the packaging is great, says bridal make-up expert Shradha Luthra. “Cult products are cult for a reason, but look for reviews, and if you can, swatch the products in stores so that you don’t end up with products that don’t match your skin and are just sitting on the shelf. And don’t overbuy; make up expires,” says Luthra, who worked on the bridal looks of Alanna Panday earlier this year.

Foundation match

Your foundation and concealer base needs to be perfect. It should not be a shade lighter, otherwise your skin might look grey, nor should it be darker. “An easy guide to shade match and know the right shade of foundation is to swatch it at three checkpoints of your face in natural light—near the jaw, cheek area and a little under your jaw. Never do it on the forehead, as it is always going to be more tan. Also don’t swatch on your hands as it won’t match the face. Pick a colour that matches your skin tone,” says Luthra.

Luthra, who exclusively works with luxury products for her brides, picks Valentino, Dior Backstage, Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk, and Nars Radiant Longwear Foundation as her favourites (Valentino being her top favourite).

Paswwan recommends Maybelline Fit Me for a budget-friendly foundation and NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer for a luxurious pick. "These products offer a wide range of shades, ensuring you'll find your perfect match,” she says. A luxe buy that Luthra suggests is Guerlain’s gold radiance primer (it has real gold), which is like a serum and one drop helps get a great base for make up.

Blushing bride

Blushes can make or break a make-up look. “For an everyday girl, two options are all you need. A subtle, universally flattering option like Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso is perfect for a hint of colour. For a brighter, vibrant look, consider NARS Orgasm. These shades work well for most skin tones and occasions,” says Paswwan.

Luthra considers natural cream blushes or tints that work for lips and cheeks as must-haves. “When you need a flush of colour on your face, just add tint on the cheeks and lips and you are good to go. My favourites are Charlotte Tilbury, Bobbi Brown in the shade pale pink, and Benetint by Benefit. It is good to have products that are multi-usage,” says Luthra.

And skip the intense contour kits, and opt for cream or liquid products like Fenty Beauty Match Stix or Benefit Hoola Quickie Contour Stick, says Paswwan.“Choose a shade that's two to three shades darker than your skin tone, and remember, less is more. Blend well for that effortless, chiselled effect,” she says.

Lipstick love

Liquid lipsticks last longer. “If they are drying, add a cream lipstick on top to get rid of fine lines. Huda Beauty’s Bombshell, Trendsetter and Rajah nude are flattering colours," says Luthra. "Fenty Beauty’s Uncuffed is a good dusty rose, and Smashbox Gulabi are also nice and go well with everything.”

MAC’s Ruby Woo, Meher and Velvet Teddy shades are the top picks of both Luthra and Paswwan.

Paswwan suggests adding a hydrating, neutral-toned lip balm for keeping your lips super soft, as liquid lipsticks can often be drying.

Here are some more tips for the rest of your kit:

* Eyeshadows: Invest in a neutral eyeshadow palette with shades that suit your style. Urban Decay Naked Palettes are a great choice.

* Mascara: A mascara like L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise adds drama to the eyes.

* Eyeliner: A black and brown eyeliner pencil for different looks and occasions.

* Make-up brushes: Good quality brushes make a significant difference in application. Real Techniques and Morphe offer excellent options.

* Setting Spray: Keep your make up in place all day with a setting spray like Urban Decay All Nighter or MAC All in One setting spray.

* Makeup Remover: Invest in a gentle make-up remover to care for your skin post-make-up application. It can be a cleansing balm or even micellar water from Garnier that can work well for you.

By bridal make-up expert Kajol R. Paswwan