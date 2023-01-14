The best way to prep dry winter skin for makeup Two celebrity makeup artists share their tricks to help you get the best results from your makeup kit /fashion/beauty/the-best-way-to-prep-dry-winter-skin-for-makeup-111673583987017.html 111673583987017 story

Come awards season, every fashion and makeup lover’s timeline is filled with makeup looks by stars, their stylists and makeup artists. What has been an interesting recent social media beauty trend is prep videos.

Take, for instance, the recent Golden Globe Awards. Several female actors shared their skin prep routine on Instagram, telling their followers why the most expensive makeup can be fruitless if your skin isn’t cared for.

Actor-singer Selena Gomez shared her list of pre- and post-makeup and skin care products, including luxe brands such as Tatcha, La Mer, Dermalogica and Laneige. Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis posted a metallic face mask mirror selfie, while actor Lily James posted about her indulgent pre-red carpet facial by celebrity facialist Iván Pol.

Now, you may not have a celebrity-studded red carpet to attend, nor the help of a makeup fairy godmother to salvage your dry winter skin before makeup, but we have two celebrity makeup artists to share their prep game so you get the best, flawless results from your makeup.

“Taking care of your skin is even more important in winters because of less humidity, which can dull the skin. Just by prepping your skin with very few basic skincare products you can get the hydration and radiance that your skin needs, and this gives you that inner glow in makeup,” says celebrity makeup artist Saloni Jain, who works with stars like Kiara Advani.

Jain’s favourite way to take care of dry to normal skin is a massage with dry oil by Danessa Myricks. For oily skin, Jain prefers to use a serum instead of oil, and Charlotte Tilbury’s face serum is her favourite. To help the serum seep in, Jain likes to use the 24k gold vibrating massager by Ras Luxury. Her thumb rule, regardless of the season, is giving lymphatic drainage face massage to her clients to improve blood circulation. “It makes the face look brighter and de-puffed,” says Jain.

Celebrity makeup artist Saba Khan says that makeup artists cater to different skin types and needs every day, and understand that the same products don’t work for everyone. “Before starting makeup, I ask my clients questions about their skin type and what products they use and the consistency they prefer. Once I decode their skin, I prep accordingly,” says Khan, emphasizing that it’s key to understand your skin for great makeup outputs.

Khan only likes to work with primers (and not Tiktok alternatives such as Nivea aftershave as a primer) to hold makeup and make the skin look smoother and pores minimal. “If you do not have a primer, you can also try multipurpose moisturisers, which will prime the skin for a good base,” says Khan.

Jain also likes to use moisturizers as makeup primers in emergency situations. “For dry to normal skin, I love to use Dr. Barbara Sturm face cream, it’s my absolute favourite, especially for winters. And for oily skin I mainly use water-based formulas, like the Neutrogena Hydro Boost water gel,” says Jain.

For dry skin, Khan likes to switch to products that focus on hydration and even adds face oil drops to a moisturiser or foundation for smooth application. For oily skin, Khan likes to cleanse the face with Biorderma or Cetaphil, followed by a charcoal mask or a green tea sheet mask to absorb excess oil. Post the sheet mask, Khan uses the PIXI DetoxifEYE Depuffing Under-Eye Patches, and then gently massages the skin with a Clinique gel and an eye cream. Use a primer all over, avoiding the eye area and give each product one to two minutes to absorb before layering, suggests Khan.

Here are their prep routines for drier skin during winters:

> Cleanse your face with a hydrating cleanser. Then go in with a toner and pat it on your face and let it sit for 5 minutes. Seal with just a drop of face oil.

> Now massage your face with that one drop of oil and layer with a rich moisturizer. A combination of these products will give you glow-ey, hydrated skin, all day long.

— Saloni Jain

> Start with a sheet mask that has hyaluronic acid (a humectant that pulls in moisture to your skin) or any hydrating mask. Keep it on for 15 minutes.

> Use a moisturiser such as Emolene or Atoderm, which have humectants that keep the skin hydrated throughout the day.

> Use a good hydrating eye cream as the eye area is generally very dry and the concealer tends to crease more if not hydrated.

> You can add face oils that are not too thick to use on the face. Use products that are non-comedogenic and will not clog pores (stay away from products that list mineral oil and silicones, which can aggravate acne).

> Use less powder to set dry skin makeup, and use a hydrating setting mist to set and refresh your makeup throughout the day.

— Saba Khan

