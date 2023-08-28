What you should know about sun-skincare The skin requires continuous protection and care, irrespective of the season /fashion/beauty/sunscreen-sun-protection-skin-care-sun-beauty-tips-serum-vitamin-c-111693215974892.html 111693215974892 story

Besides sunscreen, it's also important to include vitamin C in your daily skincare routine. (Pexels)

It's well known that sun rays are a natural source of vitamin D, which plays a crucial role in maintaining bone health and improving immune function. However, excessive or unprotected exposure to the ultraviolet rays (or UV rays) of the sun, and also the blue rays from your computer screen, can hurt your skin. The UV rays penetrate deep into the outer layers of skin, thereby causing skin various concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, skin discoloration, and sunburns and may lead to the occurrence of critical skin conditions.

Ensuring proper skin protection from the sun is important to maintain optimal skin health and fight skin damage. The concerns are generally manageable and can be handled by adopting simple practices that limit sun exposure and significantly improve the appearance of the skin while reducing the damage caused due to long-term exposure. Here are some points to remember:

Sunscreen use

Sunscreen is imperative when it comes to skincare, for it acts as a formidable shield against the detrimental impact of UV rays. It efficiently prevents skin damage and delays premature aging—the fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots—by forming a protective barrier.

While it undoubtedly helps preserve the aesthetic appeal of the skin, it also plays a crucial role in preserving the overall health of the skin and is an essential component to protect the skin's vibrancy and health for long. The sunscreen can be applied every 6-8 hours to ensure protection from sustained exposure to the sun and the ultraviolet rays.

You also need vitamin C in your skincare routine. It is a powerful antioxidant that protects the body from the damaging effects of the sun and other environmental stresses. Vitamin C neutralizes the free radicals, that are the molecules generated by UV rays and pollution. These free radicals can cause pigmentation, collagen breakdown resulting in a dull complexion. Due to its antioxidant capabilities, your skin's suppleness and shine are maintained. In addition, vitamin C also promotes the production of collagen, which is the protein that keeps skin firm and youthful-looking.

Picking the right product

Using a product that combines both the sun protecting vactor (SPF) of the sunscreen and the restorative benefits of vitamin C can offer synergistic benefits to the skin. Sunscreen protects the skin’s outermost layer from UV intrusion. Vitamin C, on the other hand, works to reform the skin from within. It fortifies the skin's defense mechanisms and reinforces its resilience offering a holistic approach to skin protection.

Find an effective skincare routine

Incorporating a steady and consistent skincare routine is an essential part of sun skincare. The skin requires continuous protection and care, irrespective of the season, because as the weather changes, so does the skin.

Using a vitamin C serum and then layering it up with a broad spectrum sunscreen can help in protecting the skin from sun exposure. The routine can further be supported simply by wearing a scarf or a hat, especially when working on the field.

A stringent commitment towards skincare, especially when it comes to safeguarding the skin from the sun, is a long-term investment in the skin's health and maintaining its resilience and glow.

Chiranjiv Chhabra is director and chief dermatologist at Alive Wellness Clinics.