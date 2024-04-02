advertisement

Log in/Register

Follow Mint Lounge

latest Issue

Latest Issue

Newsletter

light up your inbox

Subscribe to get your weekly Mint lounge newsletter

| Log In / Register
WEB STORIES PHOTOS
WEB STORIES PHOTOS

Home > Fashion> Beauty > This summer, embrace loud lips

This summer, embrace loud lips

Going by social media trends, skip pastel colour lipsticks, and experiment with bright, neon shimmery ones

You can try the Rouge Hermès Orange Neon for that neon-like, matte glow. Wear it with a white shirt-jeans combo, or a light-coloured cotton dress, to make the colour pop more.
You can try the Rouge Hermès Orange Neon for that neon-like, matte glow. Wear it with a white shirt-jeans combo, or a light-coloured cotton dress, to make the colour pop more.
By Team Lounge
LAST PUBLISHED 02.04.2024  |  12:44 PM IST
This Byredo Colour Stick in Coleoptera (essentially beetle brown with turquoise glitter) is perfect for AM-PM dressing. Plus point: the creamy bullet stick can be applied to eyes, cheeks and lips. Available online; €39
This Byredo Colour Stick in Coleoptera (essentially beetle brown with turquoise glitter) is perfect for AM-PM dressing. Plus point: the creamy bullet stick can be applied to eyes, cheeks and lips. Available online; €39

Also read: The many ways to rock butter yellow

 

Red will never go out of fashion. Try this bright classic red that has a tinge of blue (called Calcutta Red) by Estée Lauder and Sabyasachi. Available online; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,400
Red will never go out of fashion. Try this bright classic red that has a tinge of blue (called Calcutta Red) by Estée Lauder and Sabyasachi. Available online; 5,400
Love gloss more than lipstick? Try this Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick in lime green by Mac. It gives a non-sticky shine and plumping effect. You can also try applying it on a bright colour for that extra effect.
Love gloss more than lipstick? Try this Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick in lime green by Mac. It gives a non-sticky shine and plumping effect. You can also try applying it on a bright colour for that extra effect.

Also read: A shopping guide inspired by nature

Next Story