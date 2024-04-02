This summer, embrace loud lips

This Byredo Colour Stick in Coleoptera (essentially beetle brown with turquoise glitter) is perfect for AM-PM dressing. Plus point: the creamy bullet stick can be applied to eyes, cheeks and lips. Available online; €39
Red will never go out of fashion. Try this bright classic red that has a tinge of blue (called Calcutta Red) by Estée Lauder and Sabyasachi. Available online; ₹5,400
Love gloss more than lipstick? Try this Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick in lime green by Mac. It gives a non-sticky shine and plumping effect. You can also try applying it on a bright colour for that extra effect.