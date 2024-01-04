A skincare routine that soothes the skin and mind Mindful skincare acknowledges the connection between emotions and skin conditions, offering solutions that help improve overall wellness /fashion/beauty/skincare-routine-wellness-mental-health-beauty-tips-mindful-111704337114811.html 111704337114811 story

In today's fast-paced world, the pursuit of beauty goes beyond mere appearances. As self-care takes centre stage, the beauty industry is experiencing a transformative shift towards holistic approaches that combine skincare rituals with a focus on mental health.

The trend of mindful skincare is encouraging people to change their beauty routines and not only take care of their skin but also their mind.

Mindful skincare is more than just applying products, and psychodermatology is a philosophy that recognises the complex relationship between our skin and mental health. It acknowledges the connection between emotions, stress and skin conditions, offering solutions that combine traditional skincare with psychological techniques to improve overall skin wellness.

One of the cornerstones of mindful skincare is incorporating mindfulness techniques into your daily life. Rooted in ancient practices like meditation and deep breathing, mindfulness involves being fully present in the moment. By incorporating mindfulness into their skincare routine, individuals can transform their routine into a therapeutic experience.

Cleansing, for instance, can be more than just about removing impurities. It can also be an opportunity to purify the mind. You can begin or end your daily routine peacefully by taking a deep breath, inhaling the scent of natural detergents while cleansing, and consciously releasing the stress of the day.

Choosing skincare products that emphasise natural ingredients is also an important aspect of mindful skincare. Your skin absorbs much of what is applied to it, so the chemicals in many conventional products can affect both your skin and overall health. Mindful skincare focuses on using clean, non-toxic ingredients that align with a holistic approach to health.

Aromatherapy, an ancient practice that utilises the therapeutic properties of essential oils, is becoming increasingly important in mindful skincare. Incorporating certain scents into your products, such as relaxing lavender or invigorating citrus scents, can enhance the emotional and wellness aspects of your skincare routine. For, the olfactory system is directly connected to the brain. Aromatherapy can be an effective tool for influencing mood and promoting a sense of balance.

Mindful skincare also incorporates the concept of slow beauty, which counters the prevailing culture of quick fixes. This approach encourages individuals to enjoy the process and evaluate each step of their skincare routine, rather than viewing skincare as a means to an end. The goal is to create a space of mindfulness that promotes self-love and acceptance and reinforces the idea that beauty is a journey, not a destination.

In a world where external pressures and societal expectations can take a toll on mental well-being, mindful skincare offers a space where individuals can reconnect with themselves and prioritise their inner balance.

Malvika Jain is founder of Sereko.