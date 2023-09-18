How to build a fuss-free skincare routine

Enhancing your daily skincare routine can be achieved through a simple and effective routine known as CTM, which stands for Cleansing, Toning, and Moisturizing.
These three fundamental steps are vital for any skincare regimen and can be tailored to suit your specific skin type. Understanding your skin type is the first crucial step before embarking on a skincare routine. Identifying your skin type helps in choosing the right products and establishing an effective skincare regimen.
Here's how you can explore a basic CTM routine for a healthy skin, depending on your skin type.
Cleansing your face is a fundamental step that should be incorporated into both your morning and night-time skincare routines. It serves as the foundation for any skincare regimen as clean skin provides a receptive canvas for subsequent skincare products.
Toners play a role in deep cleansing, hydrating and preparing the skin for the absorption of skincare products. Apply a toner after cleansing when your skin is still damp.
Moisturizing plays a crucial role in any skincare routine, offering a wealth of benefits for all skin types. By applying a moisturizer, you're providing your skin with a nourishing blend of essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants that contribute to the overall health and vitality of your skin. A well hydrated skin not only feels supple and refreshed, but also helps diminish the visible signs of aging, including fine lines and wrinkles, ensuring a youthful and radiant complexion.
Incorporate these steps into your skincare routine for a healthier skin. Additionally, exfoliation, lip care, hydrating facial masks, and a healthy diet can further enhance your skin's appearance and overall well-being.
Remember to stay hydrated, consume fruits and vegetables, reduce sugar and dairy intake, and maintain a regular exercise and meditation routine for optimal skin health.
Geetika Mittal Gupta is a dermatologist and cosmetologist and founder of Isaac Luxe.