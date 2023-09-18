How to build a fuss-free skincare routine With several products available in the market, it can be confusing to navigate the world of skincare. Here's a guide to help you create a simple regimen to achieve healthy skin /fashion/beauty/skincare-routine-beauty-tips-111695014373101.html 111695014373101 story

Enhancing your daily skincare routine can be achieved through a simple and effective routine known as CTM, which stands for Cleansing, Toning, and Moisturizing.

These three fundamental steps are vital for any skincare regimen and can be tailored to suit your specific skin type. Understanding your skin type is the first crucial step before embarking on a skincare routine. Identifying your skin type helps in choosing the right products and establishing an effective skincare regimen.

Here's how you can explore a basic CTM routine for a healthy skin, depending on your skin type.

Step 1: Cleansing

Cleansing your face is a fundamental step that should be incorporated into both your morning and night-time skincare routines. It serves as the foundation for any skincare regimen as clean skin provides a receptive canvas for subsequent skincare products.

For oily skin: Look for oil-free or gel cleansers designed to control excess sebum and unclog pores.

For dry skin: Opt for creamy or hydrating cleansers that retain moisture while gently cleansing.

For combination skin: Use a pH-balanced cleanser that effectively cleanses without over-drying or causing excess oil.

For sensitive skin: Choose mild, fragrance-free cleansers containing soothing ingredients to prevent irritation.

Step 2: Toning

Toners play a role in deep cleansing, hydrating and preparing the skin for the absorption of skincare products. Apply a toner after cleansing when your skin is still damp.

For oily skin: Seek toners with ingredients like witch hazel, salicylic acid, or tea tree oil to control oil production and minimize pore appearance.

For dry skin: Opt for hydrating toners containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, rose water, or glycerin to provide extra moisture and soothe dryness.

For combination skin: Look for pH-balanced toners that cater to both oily and dry areas, typically containing ingredients like green tea extract or chamomile.

For sensitive skin: Choose alcohol-free toners with soothing ingredients such as aloe vera, cucumber extract, or calendula to calm and hydrate sensitive skin without causing irritation.

Step 3: Moisturizing

Moisturizing plays a crucial role in any skincare routine, offering a wealth of benefits for all skin types. By applying a moisturizer, you're providing your skin with a nourishing blend of essential nutrients, vitamins, and antioxidants that contribute to the overall health and vitality of your skin. A well hydrated skin not only feels supple and refreshed, but also helps diminish the visible signs of aging, including fine lines and wrinkles, ensuring a youthful and radiant complexion.

For oily skin: Opt for lightweight, oil-free, or gel-based moisturizers that won't clog pores.

For dry skin: Choose rich, creamy moisturizers with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, or shea butter for deep hydration.

For combination skin: Look for moisturizers that balance hydration and oil control, such as lightweight lotions or gel-cream formulas.

For sensitive skin: Select fragrance-free, hypoallergenic moisturizers with gentle, soothing ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, or oat extract to minimize irritation.

Incorporate these steps into your skincare routine for a healthier skin. Additionally, exfoliation, lip care, hydrating facial masks, and a healthy diet can further enhance your skin's appearance and overall well-being.

Remember to stay hydrated, consume fruits and vegetables, reduce sugar and dairy intake, and maintain a regular exercise and meditation routine for optimal skin health.

Geetika Mittal Gupta is a dermatologist and cosmetologist and founder of Isaac Luxe.