How to prep your skin for the festive season

Remember to moisturize on a daily basis to keep the skin hydrated and supple. (Pexels)

As the festive season approaches, there is no better time to optimize your skincare routine to achieve a natural, healthy glow, instead on depending heavily on cosmetic products.

The key lies in prepping your skin adequately. Begin by carefully washing your skin, eliminating any pollutants and make-up residue. Exfoliation is essential for removing dead skin cells. Remember to moisturize on a daily basis to keep the skin hydrated and supple. Incorporate a nutritious face mask into your weekly routine to give your skin the extra attention it deserves. Even in the cooler months, protecting your skin from damaging UV radiation with sunscreen is critical. Finally, to support overall skin health, eat a well-balanced diet, remain hydrated, and get plenty of sleep.

Here's a detailed guide for a healthy skin. Do check with your dermatologist before starting any kind of regimen.

Hydration is key

Your skin requires deep hydration to reflect a natural sheen. A hydrating cream infused with coconut water, aloe vera, and green tea offers a triple-action formula for skin hydration. Coconut water is naturally rich in cytokinins, electrolytes, and amino acids, while aloe vera is comprised of polysaccharides that form a barrier on the skin, locking in moisture. Green tea, on the other hand, contains polyphenols that act as powerful antioxidants, protecting the skin from free radicals while offering hydration.

What's more, hydrating mists are your best friend for an instant pick-me-up. Especially during the festive hustle, when you're on the go, these mists can instantly rejuvenate your skin. Opt for floral mists, like rose or lavender, which not only hydrate but also offer calming benefits.

Brighten up with vitamin C

Vitamin C serums are your antidote to dullness. An antioxidant powerhouse, vitamin C fights free radical damage, encourages collagen production, and diminishes signs of aging. Regular use can reduce pigmentation and enhance natural radiance.

The importance of facial oils

Nights are the prime time for skin repair. Facial oils, especially those infused with saffron, licorice can be the elixir your skin needs. Saffron, rich in crocin and crocetin, counteracts oxidative damage, and licorice promotes a healthy complexion. A nightly ritual with oils like kumkumadi and manjisthadi can help renew skin cells.

Give home facials a chance

Papaya facial: Opt for a papaya facial if you want to get rid of tanning. The enzyme papain in papaya acts as a natural exfoliant, eliminating dead skin cells and revealing a brighter complexion.

Vitamin C facial: For those with tired, weary skin, try facials with vitamin C-rich fruits like orange and amla.

Sanchit Sharma is founder-director of Ayouthveda.