Six wet hair look ideas from Grammy Awards 2023 It’s time to OD on gel and other products, as the slick hair look continues to rule the red carpet /fashion/beauty/six-wet-hair-look-ideas-from-grammy-awards-2023-111675910082298.html 111675910082298 story

Awards season equals new makeup and hair inspiration. And when it’s the Grammys, you know the biggest music icons will pull out all the stops. The most common hair choice of the stars at the annual was the fashion week favourite, slick and wet hair look. While celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Adele and Heidi Klum stuck to their signature diva looks, we saw various versions for different hair lengths and types in the wet and slick category.

Here are some looks you could try:

Also read: What makes the chic bob so cool and yet so hot

Water waves like Beyonce

Beyonce, who made Grammy history with the most Grammy Award wins of all time, was on trend in her ruffled metallic gown and a bustier, and mermaid-like wet hair.

Beyonce pulled off the look thanks to a wig and an army of stylists, but here’s how you can get the look.

If you have curly hair, all you have got to do is apply lots of gel on damp hair and set it with a glossy hairspray. But to create the crinkled look, start a few inches from the top of the head, and make bends in the hair in alternating directions with a flat iron. You can even create this look with the help of tongs, and use a smaller barrel for tighter curls. Set it with gel and hairspray for a wet look.

Face framing braids like Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox at the 65th annual Grammy Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Orange is the New Black’s star Laverne Cox’s gold eye look was one of the simplest yet edgiest looks of the night. For her look, which she called Cleopatra meets Goldfinger 2023, Cox wore her trending money piece coloured segments as face-framing braids. The rest of her hair might be in a ponytail-fishtail braid hybrid, but you still need to flat iron your hair to get them poker straight and sleek on top. This look will look beautiful with Indian outfits too, and you can accessorise with real flowers.

Glossy goth pixie like Doja Cat

Doja Cat (AFP)

Doja Cat can sing, rap, and dance, and is a beauty chameleon too. After her viral looks from fashion week, the artist offered her fans a rather simple-yet-strong look in her glossy Versace gown at the Grammys. She chose a pixie look with sleek, flattened hair (created with a wig), a look that will work great for those with thinning hair.

Half-up half-down bun like Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton (Getty Images via AFP)

The half-up-half-down ponytail look has been a favourite of stars for the past year thanks to the Barbiecore obsession. Paris Hilton wore a sleek bun version of this style with lightened money piece sections left loose to frame the face. For this look, prep your hair with a straightening balm, cream or spray before blow-drying to get exceptionally straight and frizz-free hair. Use a gloss-adding serum and flat iron your hair to make them poker straight. Use a moulding cream to create a top knot and finish with a flexible hold hairspray that will keep the hair in place, and give a bit of movement. Create a deep side part instead of a bun, you have Kim Petras’ Grammy look too.

Spiky bun like Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Amid mostly dark and metallic looks, singer Kelsea Ballerini stood apart in her bright yellow Prabal Gurung gown. With lots happening with pleats and volume in her outfit, it made sense to put her hair up in a simple sleek bun. Ballerini wore her bun in the popular off-duty model style with spiky ends left out to look natural yet polished. For this look, flat iron or blow dry your hair first as flyaways will make the look messy.

Low bun like Cardi B

Cardi B (AFP)

Cardi B in a Gaurav Gupta gown was one of the biggest fashion moments for Indian fashion at the Grammys. And her hairdo was a simple look, a loosely tied low bun. What made it look more polished was that the hair has been blow-dried and flat ironed to make them glass glossy and settle any baby hair.

Also read: The trick to get healthy hair, according to Mira Rajput Kapoor