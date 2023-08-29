advertisement

Raksha Bandhan: The best last-minute beauty gifts for your sibling

Two beauty content creators share a list of cult beauty and make up products for last-minute shopping

The world of skincare and make up can be confusing, and going through hundreds of YouTube reviews a day before Raksha Bandhan will probably leave you with a headache. (Pexels)
By Dhara Vora Sabhnani
LAST PUBLISHED 29.08.2023  |  05:25 PM IST

Stressing out about buying a gift for your Insta-savvy, make up-loving sibling? Fret not. The world of skincare and make up can be confusing, and going through hundreds of YouTube reviews a day before Raksha Bandhan will probably leave you with a headache.

To help you, we asked two popular content creators, Leisha Patidar and Prableen Kaur Bhomrah, to make a fool-proof list of products for different budgets for last-minute Rakhi shopping. Here's a quick guide to help you add to cart instantly:

 

Leisha Patidar 

Leisha Patidar suggests MAC Strobe Cream, which offers a flawless make up look
Pocket-friendly

Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer

L’Oreal Kajal

Kay Beauty Ultra Black Mascara

 

Not-so-pocket-friendly

MAC Strobe Cream

Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Blush

Sebamed Foaming Face Wash

Fenty Beauty Toner

Fenty Beauty Moisturizer

Glow Recipe Serum

Glow Recipe Sunscreen

 

All products are available online. Prices, starting from 300. 

Prableen Kaur Bhomrah

Prableen Kaur Bhomrah suggests the Love Earth Liquid Lipstick in the shade Espresso Martini, a great idea in sync with the latte make up trend
Pocket-friendly

Derma co sunscreen

d’you serum

Typsy Beauty Lip Oil

Love Earth Liquid Lipstick in the shade Espresso Martini (great for the latte make up trend)

 

Not-so-pocket-friendly

Clinique moisture surge

Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick in Drivers Seat  

Two Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Benefit Benetint

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish

MAC lip pencil in the shade Spice

NYX setting spray

Becca highlighter

 

All products are available online. Prices, starting from 499.

Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.

 

