Raksha Bandhan: The best last-minute beauty gifts for your sibling

Stressing out about buying a gift for your Insta-savvy, make up-loving sibling? Fret not. The world of skincare and make up can be confusing, and going through hundreds of YouTube reviews a day before Raksha Bandhan will probably leave you with a headache.
To help you, we asked two popular content creators, Leisha Patidar and Prableen Kaur Bhomrah, to make a fool-proof list of products for different budgets for last-minute Rakhi shopping. Here's a quick guide to help you add to cart instantly:
Pocket-friendly
Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer
L’Oreal Kajal
Kay Beauty Ultra Black Mascara
Not-so-pocket-friendly
MAC Strobe Cream
Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Blush
Sebamed Foaming Face Wash
Fenty Beauty Toner
Fenty Beauty Moisturizer
Glow Recipe Serum
Glow Recipe Sunscreen
All products are available online. Prices, starting from ₹300.
Pocket-friendly
Derma co sunscreen
d’you serum
Typsy Beauty Lip Oil
Love Earth Liquid Lipstick in the shade Espresso Martini (great for the latte make up trend)
Not-so-pocket-friendly
Clinique moisture surge
Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick in Drivers Seat
Two Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Benefit Benetint
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
MAC lip pencil in the shade Spice
NYX setting spray
Becca highlighter
All products are available online. Prices, starting from ₹499.
Dhara Vora Sabhnani is a Mumbai-based writer.