Only 10% of make-up consumers in India are brand loyalists

When it comes to fragrances, Indian buyers are buying 12 products on an average in a year, according to the study (MINT_PRINT)

Close to 90% of make-up shoppers in India like to experiment with new products, says a new survey of 15,000 people across the country.

Conducted by Smytten, a tech-enabled D2C product discovery and trial platform, the survey, which included respondents from the 18-45 age group, delved into the key factors that influence how customers evaluate brands and the drivers and barriers for their purchase in five categories, personal care, make-up, fragrances, health and wellness and food and beverages.

According to Smytten's survey, only 10% of makeup consumers are strict brand loyalists, with their purchase behaviour influenced by factors such as price, effectiveness, transparency and authenticity. The survey also found an uptick in consumers opting to wear make-up daily, not just on special occasions. “Lipsticks as a category is one of the main driving factors, with 50% of makeup consumers purchasing a new lipstick once every two months,” states the survey, which also found an increase in purchase of products that are multi-utility like 2-in-1 foundations.

Consumers are increasingly interested in products that align with their belief for “function over emotion”, especially when it comes to the ingredients being used, it added.

When it comes to fragrances, Indian buyers are buying 12 products on an average in a year. User purchase decisions are more driven by functional needs rather than emotional needs like it used to be earlier, says the survey. One in two fragrance buyers in India has purchased fragrances online at least once in the last one year. “There's been 100% growth in fragrance purchase frequency in India in the last one year. Over 55% fragrance buyers today, meanwhile, still buy all their fragrances in a store,” highlights the survey.

Speaking on the survey, Swagata Sarangi, co-founder of Smytten, said, “With this consumer survey, we have found out that brands should focus on sharing information on labels, getting approvals from dermatologists, using ingredients that are safe on the skin and creating innovative formats such as multi-utility products. For newly launched brands, product trials play the most important role in driving an intent to purchase.”

