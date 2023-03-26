Now, Good Earth launches a line of bath and body products The luxury design house has expanded its offerings to include products based on coconut oil /fashion/beauty/now-good-earth-launches-a-line-of-bath-and-body-products-111679816855217.html 111679816855217 story

Good Earth, the design house known for its tableware, home décor, soaps, candles and perfumes, has now launched a bath and body line, Amritam Coco Loco.

Created from organic, Ecocert, COSMOS-certified ingredients and derived cleansing agents from coconut, the products include body wash, face, hair and body oil, hand wash, shampoo, conditioner and body scrub. They include botanical actives of colloidal oats, aloe vera and seabuckthorn.

The Coco Loco Range is free of sulphates, parabens and petrochemicals, with all seed oils being certified and cold pressed, claims Good Earth.

The range comes at a time when the beauty and skincare market is seeing a flood of new launches, many of which claim to be based on natural ingredients.

“We have never really followed trends. I understand that the market is flooded with such options, but we've been planning to do this for a long time,” Anita Lal, founder and creative director of Good Earth. “And at Good Earth, we use natural products as much as possible. So, it shouldn't be surprising that Amritam Coco Loco is all about natural ingredients."

“When we launched our Amritam Coco Loco in-shower oil in 2016, it became a summer skincare essential for many. Inspired by the popularity of this much-loved product, we decided to expand into a complete bath and body experience," states the company's press release.

Good Earth, which started its journey with a small team of potters, designers and front-end staff, arrived on the scene at a time when liberalisation had made Indians aware of a life that could include aspirational as well as everyday goods. From a turnover of around ₹5 crore in 2001 to over ₹100 crore in 2011, it has become a ₹150 crore force that has taken Indian heritage around the world.

Like all its other offerings, Amritam Coco Loco products are made in small batches at Good Earth’s in-house facility in the outskirts of Delhi.

Five per cent of the net sale proceeds of all Amritam Coco Loco products will be donated to Recycle India Foundation's environmental initiatives, informs Lal. “We are eventually planning to expand the collection, but right now, I want to see the response to this new offering.”