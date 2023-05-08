Manushi Chhillar on being the new face of Estée Lauder and the power of skincare In an interview with Lounge, the former Miss World talks about her beauty routine and why working with a brand one believes in is a gratifying experience /fashion/beauty/manushi-chhillar-on-being-the-new-face-of-est-e-lauder-and-the-power-of-skincare-111683524339183.html 111683524339183 story

Luxury beauty brand Estée Lauder has announced Manushi Chhillar, former Miss World and actor, as its newest global brand ambassador.

As part of the association, Chhillar, who was previously the face of Estée Lauder India’s Advanced Night Repair campaign in Fall 2022, will appear in India’s campaign for Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, debuting later this month. She joins the current roster of Estée Lauder global talent, including Imaan Hammam, Adut Akech, Ana de Armas, Amanda Gorman, Bianca Brandolini D’Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Grace Elizabeth, Karlie Kloss, Kōki and Yang Mi.

Talking about the new brand ambassador, Justin Boxford, global brand president, Estée Lauder and AERIN Beauty, said, “In addition to her rising star power, Manushi’s dedicated use of her platform to bring about positive social change in India and beyond will enable us to continue to reinforce our brand’s commitment to championing women’s advancement around the world.”

In an interview with Lounge, Chhillar talks about joining hands with the brand, her beauty routine and more. Edited excerpts:

This is a big India moment. What are you most excited about?

I'm thrilled to be a part of Estée Lauder's global brand ambassador team, alongside amazing individuals like Karlie Kloss, Adut Akech, Grace Elizabeth, Ana de Armas, and Carolyn Murphy.

What message you want to put out there with this association?

As a woman and someone who has been vocal about having a strong female force, I believe it is important to align myself with a brand that is committed to advancing women, because not only am I a woman who is carving a path for herself, but I am also working towards supporting other women in any way, big or small, that I can. Estée Lauder is a brand founded by a woman, Estée Lauder, who proved anything was possible with hard work, passion, and dedication. Like her, I hope to be a role model for women around the world, inspiring them to believe in themselves and their ability to impact positive change.

What's your personal beauty routine?

It's quite simple actually. My morning starts by cleansing my skin, and then applying moisturizer and eye cream. I always wear sunscreen.

Before sleeping, the first thing I do is double cleanse because I like to take off all my makeup. My first cleanser is oil-based and then I use another cleanser to remove whatever remains on the skin. After that, I like to use the Advanced Night Repair Serum followed by a deeply hydrating moisturizer. Lastly, I finish my routine with the Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex.

What's that one beauty product you can’t live without? What do you always carry with you?

It is certainly the Estée Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair Serum, something I have been using for a while now. Given the nature of my work and constant travelling, my skin goes through a lot, and this serum is my saviour. It keeps my skin hydrated and radiant.

I personally used it for the first time when I was Miss World and my stylist introduced me to the Advanced Night Repair Serum. Since I was travelling so often, she recommended the perfect skincare power duo, the Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex, and the Advanced Night Repair Serum. They have been a constant in my routine ever since.

One beauty product that’s overrated and one that’s underrated?

I don’t think that there is any beauty product that is overrated. I feel everyone should use products depending on what suits their skin needs.

However, I strongly believe that using sunscreen is underrated.